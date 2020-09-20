The Howard County Sheriff's Department is investigating a plane crash that occurred today at the Glenndale Airport.
At approximately 11:29 a.m. today, sheriff's department deputies were dispatched to the Glenndale Airport, 3460 S. 400 W. Kokomo, for a report of an airplane crash.
Upon arrival, an airplane was located on fire in a field. At this time, the number of injuries and/or deaths, if any, will not be addressed until the investigation progresses for the respect of all involved, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.