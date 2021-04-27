Patricia Sorensen

Patricia Kay Sorensen, 82, of Kokomo, passed away at 8:48 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Waterford Place in Kokomo. She was born April 11, 1939, in Kokomo, to Denzil Ray and Marie Ellen (Louthan) Smith. On October 28, 1957, she married Ronald H. “Ron” Sorensen, in Whittier, California, and he preceded her in death on October 21, 2012.
Patricia worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph Hospital for 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a member of Chapel Hill Christian Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Ronda (Todd) Fowler and Gina (Mary) Sorensen; grandchildren, Benji Fowler and LeAnne Fowler; great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Fowler; brothers, Fred (Jeannie) Smith and Tom (Jennifer) Smith; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends, Kim Michelle Dubuisson and Tammy Battinich.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff in the 100 floor at Waterford, Paradigm Health Hospice and her hospice nurse, Trenton.
In keeping with Patricia’s wishes, no public services will be held, but please send a prayer and share a smile in her memory. Messages of condolences may be expressed online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.