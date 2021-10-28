Van C. Taylor: Letter to the Editor

Community donates nearly 12 tons of food
The Kokomo Rescue Mission would like to send out a huge thank-you to the community for making our Fall Food Drive, held from Sept. 1 – Sept. 24, a great success! When the final food item was weighed, the total collected was 23,832.9 pounds of canned items and non-perishable foods to help re-stock the Mission’s pantry. That’s almost 12 tons of food so necessary in helping us provide nutritious meals to those we serve. Thank you to the many individuals and organizations in this wonderful community who helped make the food drive such an enormous success. A special thank you to Creative Financial Centre for their generosity in sponsoring this event.
We appreciate the following businesses in our community who allowed us to place drop-off boxes and grocery bags at their facilities. A big thank-you goes to: Kokomo City Hall, Button Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Cross America, Gordon Food Service (GFS), Meijer, Sam’s Club, Sunspot Natural Market, Waddell’s IGA, Walmart, Community First Bank Locations - Downtown, West Branch, Hoffer Branch, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union - Main Location, First Farmer’s Bank & Trust Locations - Northeast, Kokomo South, Downtown Square, Central Branch, and Solidarity Community FCU Locations - Main, Dixon Square.
We would like to thank the many community churches and organizations who participated in this year’s food drive: Lutheran Church of our Redeemer and School, Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Fairfield Christian Church, Judson Road Christian Church, Kokomo ConneXion-Grace United Methodist Church/St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Highland Park Church, South Creek Church of God, Crossroads Community Church, Upper Deer Creek Church, Northview Church, Westside Baptist Church, Rossville Bible Fellowship, Faith Church of Christ-Burlington, Victory In Christ Fellowship, Bible Baptist Church, Flora United Methodist Church, Faith Lutheran Church-Logansport, Kokomo Christian Fellowship, Refreshing Springs Church, 1st Congregational Church, Macedonia Christian Church, Morning Star Church, Windfall Christian Church, First Baptist Church-Galveston, Northview Christian Church, Primrose, Legends of the Wildcat Apartments, Berry-It, Coke Bottling Company, and Creative Financial Centre.
We are so grateful for the many volunteers who faithfully picked up the food items from the drop-off locations and helped unload the donations back at the Mission. We would also like to thank Kokomo Grain and Newlon Metals for assisting us by weighing the truckloads of donations we received.
Thanks to your generous response to this year’s Fall Food Drive, the cans collected in our drive will help us continue to provide meals 365 days a year to our residents and to those we serve in our Grab and Go Meals along with meeting the ongoing nutritional needs for those in our community through our assistance program. Your act of kindness has helped change lives and restore hope to many who are hungry and facing the uncertainty of what tomorrow will bring. You are making a difference in someone’s life today!
Van C. Taylor, Kokomo Rescue Mission