U.S. is under the threat of communism

“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.” This is a quotation I used as a warm-up for a typing class at Gadsden High School in 1954. The quotation meant nothing to me at the time, merely a preliminary exercise to loosen the fingers. But today, the quotation takes on new meaning. The “time” it talks about is now, the “good men” it refers to are all people who make up the fabric of our country, African-Americans, Caucasians, Hispanics, Latins, and all other peoples who love our country. And the “come to the aid of their country” refers regrettably to the United States of America.

The United States is under a threat visualized by first Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Nikita Krushchev, when he stated “we will bury you.” Based on present events occurring in the United States, Krushchev is one step closer to being prophetic. The Communist Party has taken an event, the tragic death of George Floyd, hi-jacked the organizations protesting the event, and turned it into leverage for anarchy, police elimination, and destruction of America’s personal liberties. What is happening in America’s cities such as Portland, Oregon, Seattle Washington, New York City, New York, and Chicago, Illinois is demoralizing to the mainstream of American culture.

Strong leadership in all the named cities is lacking. How can a mayor, whether Republican or Democrat, allow rioters to destroy segments of his or her city without resistance from the elected government? As one mayor said, “We will have a summer of love.” Cowardness and stupidity are deadly combinations as America is beginning to understand. The local governments are educated politicians and should have a domineering influence over the mobs. However, the elected politicians have become part of the problem.

The first problem is who is financing and organizing the insurrection, mayhem and anarchy? While the organizations seem loosely connected, there are core instigators who seem to be catalysts for others. The “others” are Caucasians with minimal black involvement if you can believe the newsreels. The majority of the rioters, not the protestors, are white mercenaries, intent on destroying the lives of everyone in the United States. The United States government should make a concerted effort to find the financial supporters of these dangerous and well-organized hoodlums who are setting the agenda for many of the cities in the U.S.

The second and most dangerous problem is the lack of intelligence of some mayors whose cities have been targeted. The mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, has allowed rioters to burn parts of her city, set up an illegal country in the city limits, and generally cause mayhem. The mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, has done nothing to stop the city from being designated as the murder capital of the world. On June 22nd Chicago experienced one of its deadliest murder rates in history with forty-one residents shot with six fatalities. Are both mayor’s stupid or ignorant?

“Webster’s New World Dictionary defines stupid as “lacking intelligence or understanding; in a state of stupor, dazed or stunned.” Ignorance is defined as “having little knowledge, education, or experience.” I don’t think either one of these definitions define the two mayors. The better definition for these mayors is lack of intestinal fortitude. Webster’s Dictionary defines intestinal fortitude as “courage, perseverance, and grit.” The intestinal fortitude definition defines both mayors.

Sometimes, when you are in a position of leadership, decisions are called for that are un-popular. It takes “guts” to make a call that might affect thousands of people’s lives. When you make that stressful call, politics, personal feelings, or any other peripheral interferences can’t be part of the equation. That’s when leadership is lonely. I know, because I have been there.

Present party politics, both Democrat and Republican, don’t allow individual thinking. The two=party system in the United States has become corrupt and un-workable. And that is just the way world Communism wants it to be.

Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.