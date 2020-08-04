The perspective beauty of Kokomo and it’s vitality

I recently, and not out of boredom, I took a driving tour around the city of Kokomo. What I saw and the perception the city provided to me was astounding. The only words I could muster were “irrepressible vitality and beauty.” I haven’t seen the word beautiful associated with Kokomo in a very long time and that is a shame. The name Kokomo, and it is a beautiful name in its own right, just doesn’t quite fit what Kokomo has become over several administrations, with the culmination of the beautification efforts of former Mayor Greg Goodnight. The city of Kokomo looks great.

From the beautiful tree lined streets emanating in all directions from downtown to the wonderful hanging flower baskets gracing the many light posts, Kokomo exudes a rapturous harmony of nature. And then new structures show progress made under the strong guidance of Greg Goodnight. New apartment buildings everywhere, a new and wonderful baseball stadium, a renovated water park, walking and bike trails enhanced, and the list goes on and on. Love them or hate them, the two people most responsible for the wonderful environment that Kokomo now enjoys are former mayor Greg Goodnight and Scott Pitcher. They are and were visionaries extraordinaire.

Not to be outdone by beautification and structural enhancements, city leaders have societal programs that take care of the needs of all Kokomo residents. The United Way is one of the strongest in Indiana for a city of the size of Kokomo. The Rescue Mission does an outstanding job in providing for people who need a little help.

One of the most outstanding organizations for Kokomo, Howard County, Carroll County and Clinton County is the Community Foundation. Under the able leadership of Greg P. Aaron, President, the Community Foundation continues the work of so many un-named Kokomo individuals. The 2019 Annual Report portrays an organization that is truly representative of the community. From long-term Secretary/Treasurer Bob Hingst, who is also Co-Chairman with Steve Rothenberger of the Investment/Finance Committee, to Joe Dunbar, Community Volunteer, the cadre of board members is strong. This year’s board of Directors is led by Chairperson Bob Hickman, Vice Chairperson David Owen, with Board participation of stalwarts such as Rex Gingerich, Irene Rolland, Rick Smith, and Dr. Jeff Hauswald, just to name a few.

Love them or hate "Love them or hate them, the two people most responsible for the wonderful environment that Kokomo now enjoys are former mayor Greg Goodnight and Scott Pitcher. They are and were visionaries extraordinaire."

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The Foundation has as its “Core Values”, Open Door, Community, Service to Donors, Integrity, and Stewardship. In Service to Donors the Foundation states, “The Foundation offers opportunities to donors to improve the quality of life in their community by fulfilling their charitable goals.” The Integrity core value is, “The Foundation, its directors and staff will hold themselves to the highest ethical standards and strive to achieve the best business practices.” The Core value that caught my attention was Stewardship. It stated “The Foundation will prudently manage the resources entrusted to it, maintaining confidentiality and seeking growth of resources.” Based on the 2019 Financial Position Statement, the Community Foundation of Kokomo is living up to every one of their Core Values.

Contrarily, the We Care organization, owned by the company that owns WWKI, should publish a forensic audit in the Kokomo Perspective telling where all the money goes, including We Care advertising on their radio station. There are questions about the mountain of cash that has been generated by the blood, sweat, and tears of a giving community. My first questions are, “Who does the money belong to and who gets the money in case of a change in ownership? What are the annual brokerage fees on over $5 million? How many individuals are on the payroll of We Care? What are their salaries plus benefits? Are bonuses paid?

What kind of safeguards are in place to account for cash contributions? I’m sure these questions are easily answered, and the community of Kokomo and Howard County look forward to those positive answers.

Many Kokomo charities are hurting financially from the effects of the coronavirus. The $5 million dollar We Care rainy day fund should be used to fund all Kokomo charities that are experiencing a shortfall in funding. That is what Howard County and Kokomo residents donated the money for in the first place.

The economic health of Kokomo is good. The political organizations, both Democrat and Republican, have run the city with the city’s best interests at the forefront. The business environment is solid with Chrysler, Delphi, Haynes, and General Motors leading the way. Kokomo is blessed and I just thought it should be put in writing. It is something to think about.