Taking issue with letters to editor

In my thirteen plus years of writing commentaries for the Kokomo Perspective, I have found it necessary to defend myself only one time, and that was with an academic. This January day I find it necessary to respond to an individual who refers to me as “Brother”, “Uncle”, and many other terms of endearment. I would hope he would drop the family references because they serve no purpose except to demean.

In the December 16th, 2020 edition of the Kokomo Perspective, he refers to me as the “Kokomo Perspective’s gray-haired, self-proclaimed airhead detector.” He is wrong on both counts, my hair is not gray yet, and I wouldn’t know how to detect an airhead. The term “airhead” is demeaning and hurtfully descriptive to many people. But based on this person’s writings in the Kokomo Perspective, he himself might qualify.

Mr. Matt Warren says in his vitriolic description of my physical makeup “What’s ironic about Floyd is, I’m guessing he’s in his mid-80s.” He is exactly right, and a lot of experience and accomplishments are the result of those eighty-plus years.

It would be interesting to note what lifetime accomplishments Mr. Warren can identify, that gives him the right to talk down to a person who was born into poverty, worked as a paper boy at age 9, worked at a grocery chain to sustain himself during high school, upon graduation from high school started working on the factory floor of a manufacturing plant, worked third shift from 11:00 P.M. to 7:00 A.M., and attended college during the day, pursuing a college degree.

Mr. Warren, in his vitriolic verbiage, refers to me as “sticky fingers” Floyd distracting taxpayers with unspent tax-dollars while billions have actually flowed to corporations, both before and during the pandemic. That comment makes no sense, but little of what he says does. Does the term “sticky fingers” imply that I somehow got my hands on taxpayer dollars? He then refers to me as an “airhead like Floyd”.

Once again, lets compare credentials that qualify someone to call the other an airhead. During my career, which started on the shop floor of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, I have had the good fortune to serve in the following executive roles; Director of Manufacturing, United Kingdom, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company; Vice President of Manufacturing, General Tire; Director of Manufacturing, Chrysler Corporation, and finally, Complex Manager, Chrysler Corporation, Kokomo. I did not hold those positions by being an airhead.

I have served as United Way chairman and been a member of many service organizations in Kokomo and Howard County. In addition, I was vice-chair of the board at St. Joseph Hospital and served on the board for a number of years. I offer space in this column for Mr. Warren to demonstrate for Kokomo and Howard County his lifetime achievements and also his service to the community.

I started this commentary by saying I have never had to defend myself but one time. But this letter to the editor was different. Mr. Warren talks about my death, as if I don’t think about it enough. Mr. Warren ends his letter to the editor by saying, “I’m guessing at your advanced age, you are gonna slip from the surly bonds of mortal life to touch the face of God.” His guess is right and I face it with no fear. But that is my domain, mine and the Lords.

Mr. Warren lives in a country where anyone can say anything about anybody with impunity. But there is a thing called character assassination. It is defined as belittlement, defamation, slander, and disparagement. That definition describes the writings of Matt Warren.