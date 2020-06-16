Subversive groups nurtured by liberals

Webster’s New World Dictionary defines “instigator” as one who “urges on, incites to some action, especially to some evil.” If you saw any of the violence perpetrated by uncontrollable bands, there was heavy involvement by a white element dressed in black clothes and masks. These out of control whites were the match that lit the fuse of African-Americans who had a reason for their anger, an anger that brought catastrophic results. Thousands of peaceful protests carried out all over the United States are producing extraordinary results without the mayhem. The entire nation abhorred what happened to George Floyd.

Whether you call them Antifa or by some other identification, the subversive groups are nurtured and fed by the liberal arts colleges across the United States. These organized militants share one goal, to destroy Western lifestyles because United States culture and values starve the satiated appetite of socialists and ultimately the Communist Party.

America’s colleges are recruiting bastions for educated young people who have no defense against leftist teachers. Aristotle, Greek philosopher and polymath during the Classical period in Ancient Greece, said of youth, “Young people have exalted notions, because they have not been humbled by life or learned its necessary limitations; their hopeful disposition makes them think themselves equal to great things-and that means having exalted notions. Their lives are regulated more by moral feeling than by reasoning- All their mistakes are in the direction of doing things excessively and vehemently. They overdo everything- they love too much, hate too much, and the same with everything else.”

Those perceptive words can be applied to contemporary American youth. American youth are merely pawns in a chess game played by leftist teachers in today’s liberal art colleges and universities. Aristotle also said, “The young are permanently in a state resembling intoxication.” Look no further than the occupation of Seattle, Washington for an example of intoxication of today’s youth. Protestors have taken over six blocks of downtown Seattle demanding the elimination of the police. In all the television footage I have witnessed, the protestors are basically young white people who are not bothering to cover their faces.

As Aristotle said, “their mistakes are in the direction of doing things excessively and vehemently.” One difference between Greek youth of his day and the leftist youth of today’s America. These disciples of multi-billionaire, George Soros, see this occupation as the first step to eliminate or radically change America’s form of government. The American media, Hollywood, and left-wing Democrats are complicit in supporting lawlessness. Seattle protestors immediate goal is to eliminate the police force which is a start to governmental chaos.

The solid reasons for having a trained police force are too numerous to name. Should changes be made in certain police protocols such as blocking respiratory passages of detainees? Absolutely and the sooner the better! Should the Minnesota policeman who was responsible for the death of George Floyd be charged with murder? Without a doubt!

Soviet First Secretary Nikita Krushchev said on Nov. 18, 1956, “My vas pokhoronim!” translated, “We will bury you.!” Krushchev would not live to see the first chapter played out in his prediction, or maybe it is the second or third chapters. The first chapter in Krushchev’s undefined chronological prediction has already been written by the American media, academia, and left-wing politics. The American media’s role in Krushchev’s prediction is mystifying. The media omits relevant facts to push a narrative to suit their goals, which are also mind-boggling. Does the American media understand the consequences of their intransigent interpretation of today’s news? Is Krushchev’s first chapter over and the second chapter beginning?

There have been many peaceful protests of the unfortunate murder of African American, George Floyd. Marches have occurred, African-American demands have been made, and results are just beginning. As a result of peaceful protests, changes will be made to police procedures. Positive change will be made without death, destruction and mayhem.

Presently, the agenda for the United States is being set by .1 percent of the population. Sooner than later, the 99.9 percent of the American population will once again be in control, but not until the necessary changes are made to police procedures. Once again, the country was horrified by the murder of George Floyd. The country as a whole, suffered with George Floyd.

May George Floyd forever rest in peace.