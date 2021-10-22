Scott Philotoff: Jail deaths reveal need for reform

The sheer number of deaths occurring inside the Indiana Department of Correction awaiting arraignment, bail, or time served is nothing less than staggering, lending strength to the argument that decarceral strategies may be the most reasonable path toward remedying this horrifying situation.
The Indianapolis Star’s investigation of Indiana county jails revealed an average of 1 death every 14 days. Perhaps the most suggestive piece of information contained in Tim Evans and Ryan Martin’s article comes in the form of an appeal to reason and an appeal to emotion. Evans and Martin rightly maintain that upwards of 75% of those who died in IDOC jails hadn’t yet been convicted, and almost 60% had only been convicted of a low-level, non-violent misdemeanor.
Because IDOC won’t provide a check on itself and Indiana politicians want to play the tough-on-crime role, it seems reasonable that decarceral strategies could be implemented by the police, polity and prosecutors without need for widespread consensus among the talking heads of regional government.
The police could easily defer arrest of low-level drug offenders, whose greatest crime is often enough being an eyesore. The polity could be a little more judicious in deciding when to contact the police. Is the $1 theft of a candy bar worth a life?
Finally, prosecutors announce publicly their intentions to forgo prosecution of low-level crimes, such as possession of marijuana and public intoxication. Small measures like these could go a long way in preventing the needless loss of life that can be imposed by such a trivial and menial thing as short-stay incarceration.
Scott Philotoff, South Bend