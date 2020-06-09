Reflecting on death of George Floyd

I have watched with millions of other Americans, the video of the murder of George Floyd. I viewed it with horror and disgust, and I viewed it through the eyes of an African-American, if that is possible. The anger emanating from the African-American community over an abhorrent “taking the life of another American” is fully understandable. I don’t know all the circumstances, and I don’t care. George Floyd’s life should not have been taken from him by a Minneapolis policeman, or any policeman. George Floyd lost his life over the alleged passing of a counterfeit $20 dollar bill, that he probably thought was genuine. May God rest his soul.

The one thing that must be done immediately, is remove any action that leads to strangulation from the policeman’s restraint protocol.

A knee on the neck is inhumane and should never be used against anyone at any time. As Kenneth Frazier, African-American Chief Executive Officer of Merck Incorporated said, “George Floyd could be me.” And well he could.

The murder of George Floyd has brought on death and mayhem across the United States. There have been peaceful protesters who are heartbroken and angry over this senseless loss of life. But their protests have been hi-jacked by the looters and organizations with more sinister goals. The looters don’t concern me as much as the third element of protesters because there are always people in any community who take advantage of situations where they can get something for nothing.

The other organizations complicit in the violent protestations are the foreign powers that see the opportunity to undermine the United States government. China, Iran, Russia, and other left leaning countries are gleefully watching the events unfold in the U.S. Jeff Horowitz wrote in the Wall Street Journal, “Through much of the tumultuous weekend, a popular video on Facebook Live purported to show real-time footage of police officers kneeling on the back of a black man’s head. “They want a peaceful protest in Minneapolis but the police are cowards in Minnesota PERIOD!!!” The post accompanying the video read.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

One hitch: The footage was taken from an arrest in 2018. The page that posted the video, gathering 1.6 million views, was operated out of Pakistan and was among a number of foreign-operated Facebook pages

The video constituted a number of foreign-run Facebook pages that appeared to be spreading misleading or inflammatory videos about the protests using Facebook’s live-video features.”

Horowitz continues, “The issue of foreign actors gaming the platform is a sensitive topic for Facebook. Russian operatives posted inflammatory content about social protests in the U.S. ahead of the 2016 election as part of effort to sow division, according to an investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller.” The social media’s audience is so vast and powerful, U.S. adversarial countries have found a means to destroy U.S. ideologies. China, Iran, and Russia have found a “sweet spot” in dealing with a totally democratic country that they consider as a powerful adversary and are now collectively taking advantage.

The United States has been hit with an economic crisis, a health crisis, and now a racial crisis. A crisis that everyone is forgetting is the crisis of leadership. The Democrats and Republicans should both not forget the struggle for world order with the United States as the foundation for peace, prosperity, and individual freedom. William Galston, writer for the Wall Street Journal said, “Previous crises have always summoned the leadership the U.S needed. Will our current crisis do the same? I’m not sure. I fear, as never before, for the future of my country.”

Think about that.

For George Floyd, I pray that his premature passing never happens to another African-American, or to any American. Ninety-nine per-cent of America’s police force are good people dedicated to the welfare of their constituents. They place themselves in harms way on a daily basis for all of us. As calmer times take precedent, the police and the African-American community will join together as brothers, as they should.