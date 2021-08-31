Preparedness part of miracle

The images were startling. Roofs torn off houses. Cars overturned. Buildings flattened.

And you held your breath, waiting to hear the death toll.

When it came, you exhaled with relief and disbelief. Or, if your faith is such, you thanked God.

Zero. That’s the number of people who died in Howard County when three tornadoes struck the Kokomo area Aug. 24, 2016.

As Gov. Mike Pence said when he visited the city the next day, it was a miracle.

Kokomo had been pummeled in November 2013 by a powerful tornado, and the experience of our officials and residents certainly helped us get through another dark day four years ago. We knew where to seek shelter, we knew what to do to protect ourselves — and we knew how to respond afterward to seek help or to offer it to neighbors.

The first tornado to strike, about 3:20 p.m., was the worst, laying waste to homes, businesses and other property as it cut a swath from southwest to southeast of the city. Here’s how big and violent it was, according to the National Weather Service:

• Peak wind: 152 mph

• Path length: 4.82 miles

• Maximum path width: 300 yards

In just over 10 minutes on the ground, it damaged an estimated 1,000 residential structures, totally destroying about 80 and leaving 173 more with in need of major repair. Nearly 25,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity, many overnight. About 220 people spent at least one night in a temporary shelter.

The two other tornadoes to hit Howard County tracked largely across sparsely populated rural areas, uprooting trees and battering barns and garages here and there.

At least 10 twisters struck the Hoosier State that August day, according to the National Weather Service. Tornado watches or warnings were issued in at least 30 Indiana counties. A line of “supercell” storm clouds spawned six of the tornadoes, and two thunderstorms whipped up tornadoes in Avon and near Lafayette.

Kokomo, as it had in 2013 when 1,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, felt the full wrath of the twisters.

Yet, just 15 to 20 residents suffered injuries, all minor, officials said. Just as in 2013, nobody died.

To call it a miracle wasn’t an exaggeration. But the safety of residents here was no accident. Credit our government and residents’ preparedness, precautions and initial response.

Four years later, it still is well deserved.

-Kokomo Perspective