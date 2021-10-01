MICHAEL HART: Border crisis is Biden’s making

Border crisis is Biden’s making
President Biden on Friday said the images of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback aggressively handling Haitian migrants was “horrible” and vowed there will be consequences for those involved. The president went on to say those people will pay.
The president needs to look no further than his own mirror to see who is to blame. It was Joe Biden who opened the flood gates at our southern border.
During the Trump presidency the U.S immigration policy focused on stopping illegal immigrants from entering our country. The Trump administration had what was known as “remain in Mexico policy.” Illegal aliens from Central America were also sent back to their country of origin. Illegal aliens seeking asylum could get in line and apply for U.S citizenship. It was the Trump administration that took the security at our southern border serious. It was Trump who built hundreds of miles of the border wall, more than any other president in American history.
If I ever hear this horrible president say he is responsible and then immediately throw someone else under the bus, I’m going to scream.
President Biden immediately halted construction on the U.S-Mexico border wall. By executive order Mr. Biden reversed all of the Trump administration policies on immigration. President Biden sent a clear message telling everyone that our southern border is open. It was the Biden administration that caused this crisis. They own it and no amount of political spin will change the facts.
To this day President Biden blames Trump for all of his failures, and I’m sick of it.
Michael Hart, Kokomo