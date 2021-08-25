Letters to the Editor

Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer says the $3.5 trillion spending plan “is transformational, it’s probably the most important piece of legislation in decades, and Bernie Sander’s thinks since Roosevelt.”
I agree with Schumer, turning America into a socialist nation is transformational. Recklessly spending taxpayer money on social and climate programs that will incur trillions of dollars being added to our national debt is transformational.
This bill, this debt, will mortgage the future of our children and grandchildren. This bill will ensure there will not be a generation of Americans having a more prosperous, better life than their parents for generations if not forever.
Our national debt is a staggering $28.6 trillion. That is a whopping $227,474 dollars per taxpayer. America’s national debt to GDP is a devastating 128%. That means our debt is much bigger than our yearly GDP. That’s irresponsible. That’s equivalent to just paying the minimum on your credit card every month and thinking you will ever get it paid off. That is insane.
The estimated interest payment alone on this debt for 2020 was $500 billion. If the debt were divided among every American citizen each of us would owe more than $85,000. The federal government spends more on interest than science, space, technology, transportation and education combined.
Join together the $3.5 trillion with the $1.2 trillion so-called infrastructure bill just passed by the Senate (only 23% actually goes to infrastructure) with every Democrat voting for it and 19 foolish Republicans, and it stresses just how bad the problem is. The amount of money the Biden administration and the Democrats have spent in six months is devastating.
The truth is the United States is bankrupt! We simply continue to bury our heads in the sand and act like it isn’t true. We are living on paying off our national credit card with other credit cards, D.C. ridiculous.