letters to the editor

Smiles for vets a 2021 success

I would like to personally thank our U.S. veterans and all the volunteers who helped make our 8th annual free dental day a success. On Friday, Sept. 10, my team and several local volunteers and dentists provided dental care to more than 50 veterans. It was a rewarding and fun day for everyone. We donated more than $16,000 in much needed dental care to local veterans.

Most of our veterans had not had dental care in many years, since the VA provides medical care but no dental treatment. We saw several patients who were in pain and had dental infection with broken and decayed teeth. We provided multiple services including extractions, fillings, cleanings, oral cancer screenings and denture repairs. Some of the veterans have come to our event every year since we started, and it is always very nice to see them. All the veterans were very appreciative.

I would like to thank many people for making the day a success: First, my team, my entire office team worked throughout the year on the event and volunteered their day to help. Next, Dr. Clarisa Oliveira and Dr. Lauren Griebenow volunteered their time and expertise to treat our veterans. Project Access came and provided free health screenings. We had several volunteers. Mooney and Five Star dental labs donated lab work for several veterans. IU dental student, Heather Swinson, shadowed and learned valuable skills. Kim Ford, RDH, provided her hygiene skills.

In addition, local businesses provided donations of food and gifts for the veterans. Thank you to Howard Print Shop, Gorman and Bunch Orthodontics, Boss Dog Brand, Hero’s Vodka, Posh Salon, Barlow’s Barber, Mooney Dental Lab, GSK, Tracie-GC America, Mike D. of Patterson Dental, Five Star Dental Lab, Target, Crew Car Wash, Expression’s, Sign Dreamers, Family Therapeutic Massage Center, Kokomo Endo, Rabbkinetico Water Systems, American Party-Time, Coca-Cola, Coffee Junkiez, Harvey Hinkemeyer’s, McAlister’s Deli, Half Moon, IHOP, Tastefully Indiana, Texas Roadhouse, Cracker Barrel, McDonald’s Alto, Culver’s, Adam’s Auto, Cone Palace, Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Colts, WWKI Community Calendar and DeRozier’s Bakery.

Also, thank you to David and Judy Cotterman and Brad and Janine Bagwell for your continued support.

It was our pleasure to help so many.

Melissa A. Jarrell, DDS, Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo

Shakespeare and our American experience

“The Merchant of Venice”, written by Shakespeare, is about a banker who is reviled by the community because of his religion. He is especially reviled by one businessman and often insulted by him in the streets of Venice. One day the businessman needs money to finance a shipment of goods from overseas and he asks the banker, the only one who will give it to him, for a loan in desperation. The banker drives a hard bargain, requesting that if the loan is not repaid by a certain day and time, the banker wants a pound of flesh. This of course is a death sentence.

The businessman’s ship of goods never returns as is sunk in a storm. He cannot repay the loan and the banker demands payment in the courts. The judge initially agrees but is requested by the businessman’s disguised wife with friends to consider that if blood is spilt it must be at the exact time. The judge agrees to the sentence, but the banker knows he cannot provide blood at the exact time so he concedes to the wishes of the court.

The court renders the banker bankrupt, that all his wealth be given to the victim, in this case, the businessman. What was the motive of Shakespeare? I believe he was telling us that when a minority in a community is reviled by the community and attempts to get justice in that community, it will never happen until the minority gets equal power to the majority.

Does not this tale remind us of the American experience? And not unique to America, does it not remind us of the European experience or the world experience as well?

Michael Katcher, Kokomo

A thank-you to Mayor Moore

Finally, after 12 years of our roads being shrunk and never paved, only patched on rare occasions, Kokomo is getting a fresh 2-inch layer of asphalt on many of our streets. It’s actually exciting to see we’ve returned to the good old days of maintaining our existing roads.

I didn’t think this would ever happen. But with this new city administration, it finally is. We need smooth streets, not skinny ones. Thank you, mayor, Street Department, and anyone else involved in finally making Kokomo’s streets better.

Robert Thiemrodt, Kokomo