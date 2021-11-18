Letters to the ediitor

It’s been more than a year since the Kokomo-Howard County Animal Ordinance Committee presented the Kokomo Common Council and separately to the Howard County Commissioners a new and improved animal ordinance, designed to fill the unique needs of both Kokomo and Howard County, yet both entities have failed to act on it.

A good animal ordinance is one of many facets that make a quality community. It impacts the lives of us all, including our animals. A better animal ordinance means a better community.

Our current animal ordinance is no longer meeting the needs of our community. It’s vague in its wording and scope. The proposed animal ordinance we offer has clear language and better definitions regarding animal care and treatment, and will give animal control officers better tools to reduce instances of both neglect and nuisance, of dogs with too short a tether or having inadequate shelter in the frigid winter or searing heat of summer. It also promotes the most humane way to reduce the stray cat population with its trap, neuter, return program.

The inspiration for the writing of a new animal ordinance came in 2019, when a Kokomo resident had a year-long problem with the neighbor’s animals and called the animal control officer for help, but because of certain weaknesses in the current ordinance, animal control was not able to solve the problem. The resident had to endure a neighbor whose dogs barked into the night, whose puppies were dying of Parvo, and who were not cleaning their yard of waste, causing bad smells to drift next door. The Humane Society’s senior animal control officer (one of the authors of the proposed animal ordinance) had been to the house many times, but the current animal ordinance is so minimal in its scope that little to nothing could be done to correct the situation.

The resident eventually made a Facebook post with photographs exposing her plight with her neighbor and their animals. There was a photograph of a dog whose tether was tangled so tightly around a tree the dog could not move. Another image was of a small dog, dead in a box, covered with flies. One naturally assumes an animal ordinance deals with such issues, but sadly our current ordinance does not.

This isn’t the first-time shortcomings in the current animal ordinance have disappointed. My wife and I witnessed two separate occasions of dogs freezing all day in zero-degree weather while chained to a dog house with no straw or insulation to conserve the animal’s body heat. The wrongness of the situation was impossible to ignore. We called animal control for help, and in each case, because of the weak animal ordinance, the animal control officer did nothing. Certainly, we as a community can do better.

This is where we come in. The public’s response to the Facebook posting was strong. I volunteered to hold a meeting at the local school and invite concerned citizens to meet and discuss the incident. That meeting led to more meetings, and over the next eight months, this group authored a new and better animal ordinance. The group is made up of local experts in animal care and treatment, and includes the former senior Kokomo Humane Society animal control officer Ray Brown, Kokomo Humane Society board member Barbara Alexander, Kokomo Community Cats director Missy Kelly, and several incredible animal rescuers.

The proposed animal ordinance has clear language and better definitions that removes all ambiguity. It is designed to save animals from needless suffering from neglectful owners, and also to better address issues of nuisance of unwanted animal noises and smells.

To ensure the proposed animal ordinance is good and workable for our community, we gave the final draft to Kokomo Humane Society director Karen Wolfe and shelter administrator Jackie Koontz, to edit as they seen fit, which they did, and the finished work earned the approval of the Kokomo Humane Society’s Board of Directors. Yet our local officials still do nothing.

Some officials say the proposed ordinance is too long and needs to be streamlined. A quick check of animal ordinances from several Indiana cities shows our proposed ordinance is not too long at all. Our proposed animal ordinance is a concise 21 pages. The Indianapolis animal ordinance is 36 pages; Lafayette’s, 21 pages; South Bend’s, 49; Hamilton County’s, 17 pages; Fort Wayne’s, 76 pages; and Bloomington’s animal ordinance is 41 pages in length.

This proposed ordinance is far better than the current animal ordinance. It’s been accepted, vetted and streamlined by some of the foremost animal experts of our community. Simply put, the proposed animal ordinance will make our community better for both people and animals, and should be adopted by the Kokomo Common Council and the Howard County Commissioners without further delay.

John J. Roberts, Howard County Council member