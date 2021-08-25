Letter to the editor

Two hundred six people were blessed by the recent Gospel Concert, benefitting Samaritan Caregivers, sponsored by Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory and the Young at Heart Senior Ministry of Kokomo Nazarene.
Special thanks to Matt Gerhard and friends: Kenny Beasley, Sally Duke, Lisa Owens, Bill Martin and Pastor Sarah Chamberlain, with the Kokomo Naz Celebration Choir.
More than $2,700 was received from the offering, with an additional $1,500 as a direct result of the concert!
Grateful for generous gifts of time, talent and treasure to give help and hope to seniors!