LETTER: Afghan withdrawal a Taliban success

Afghan withdrawal a Taliban success

I agree with President Biden that America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was an “extraordinary success” for the Taliban and terrorists everywhere.

Biden claimed he has ended America’s longest war. No, Joe, you have just shifted the battlefield from Afghanistan to America and Europe. The brutal Taliban received $86 billion worth of military weapons that will surely be used against us and our allies.

With the fall of Afghanistan there were thousands of terrorists released from Afghan jails now free to continue the jihad. With the Taliban back in control of Afghanistan, it will become a terrorist safe-haven training ground again.

Biden, you were the one who left thousands of Americas and our Afghan allies, hostages behind to fend for themselves. Joe, you even had the nerve to blame them, the hostages for being hostages, it’s their fault.

Biden has become the greatest terrorist recruiting tool to continue the jihad against America. Today our enemies are embolden and stronger than ever because of bungling Joe Biden. America’s former secretary of defense for Obama, Robert Gates, said Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

America, this is Biden just being Biden. Today, because of Joe Biden, our allies don’t trust us and our enemies don’t fear us.

Michael Hart, Kokomo