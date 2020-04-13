Last week the city’s oldest retired firefighter, a resident at Wellbrooke of Kokomo, celebrated a milestone of a birthday, turning 100. To celebrate and honor him, the Kokomo Fire Department, Firefighters Local 396, Retired Police & Firefighters Association, and the City of Kokomo decided to have a parade for him.
The idea was solid. The firetrucks could drive through the facility, allowing the firefighters to honk and wave while the retired firefighter could watch the procession out the window of the facility.
Only that wasn’t what happened. Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore helped host the event, which featured the KFD honor guard and a crowd of onlookers. As the firetrucks drove into the facility, the firefighters, one by one, exited the trucks and took turns at the same microphone to wish the retired firefighter, who sat behind a window inside of Wellbrooke, a happy birthday before joining the crowd. Following, Moore gave a speech and presented the centenarian a key to the city.
It would have been a great event had it not been in the midst of a pandemic, social distancing guidelines, and state and county regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than 10. To top it off, it was held outside a senior living facility housing a very at-risk population, and many employees joined the celebration, though they all appeared to be donning masks.
Throughout this pandemic, countless people have had to forgo celebrations of their own — in both life and death. Couples have canceled entire weddings to adhere to guidelines, and families are saying their final goodbyes to loved ones in crowds of fewer than 10. These are responsible decisions that are being made, tough as they are.
As mayor, this grandiose display was a slap in the face to those who are obeying the guidelines and putting their wants aside for the safety of the community. As mayor, it’s your job to lead by example, and that doesn’t include sanctioning a gathering during what could be the height of a pandemic in your city.