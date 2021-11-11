Kokomo Perspective: Nation needs COVID mandate

President Joe Biden announced his plan last week to mandate millions of private-sector employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan 4, 2022. But first, he must ensure his own federal workers get the shot.

About 4 million federal workers are to be vaccinated by Nov. 22 under the president’s executive order, the Associated Press reports. Some, like those at the White House, are nearly all vaccinated. But rates are lower at other federal agencies, particularly those related to law enforcement and intelligence, according to federal agencies and union leaders. Some are filing lawsuits and protesting what they say is unfair overreach by the White House.

The upcoming November deadline is the first test of Biden’s push to compel people to get vaccinated. The federal worker rule and the Jan. 4 mandate, aimed at around 84 million private-sector workers, received swift pushback from governors across the nation, including from Indiana’s Eric Holcomb, who ordered Attorney General Todd Rokita to file suit.

Here is a synopsis of the president’s COVID vaccine rules for the nation’s private-sector workers, according to National Public Radio:

• Private companies with 100 or more employees must ensure all workers are fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. Those who aren’t vaccinated must be tested for COVID every week.

• Workers must be given paid time off to get vaccinated.

• Employers do not need to pay for the weekly testing of unvaccinated workers. The responsibility is on the workers.

• Unvaccinated workers must wear masks while at their job.

• Health care workers don’t have the testing option. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requires all 17 million health care workers to be vaccinated by Jan. 4. The rule covers all employees, clinical and non-clinical alike.

• Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors will add COVID-related inspections when they are on on-site visits. Employers who violate the COVID mandate face fines of $13,653 per violation, and nearly $140,000 in fines for willful or repeated violations.

Locally, Biden’s COVID mandate affects workers at the Stellantis plants, Aptiv, GM Components Holdings, Haynes International, Kokomo School Corp., Community Howard Regional Health, St. Vincent Kokomo, Bona Vista Programs, Syndicate Sales, IU Kokomo, city and county government workers, as well as every long-term care facility and nursing home, just to name the obvious.

“This is an overreach of the government’s role in serving and protecting Hoosiers,” Holcomb said Nov. 4. “While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce.”

The “approach” might be unprecedented, but vaccination mandates have been supported by Supreme Court decisions since 1905.

In 1901, the city of Boston saw a smallpox outbreak take 270 lives and infect 1,596 residents. City officials passed a vaccination mandate, which was challenged by Lutheran pastor Henning Jacobson. In the case known as Jacobson v. Massachusetts, Jacobson’s lawyers argued the vaccination order was a violation of their client’s 14th Amendment rights, which forbade the state from “depriv[ing] any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” At question, then, was whether the “right to refuse vaccination” was among those protected personal liberties.

The Supreme Court rejected Jacobson’s argument. Writing for the majority, Justice John Marshall Harlan acknowledged the importance of personal freedom, but also recognized “the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.”

There have been more than 46.4 million confirmed cases of COVID in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University Monday morning, and more than 754,000 deaths. Within just the last two weeks, Howard County reported 413 new COVID cases and its 300th death due to the virus.

Indiana and the rest of the nation don’t need political leaders fighting a vaccination mandate intended to save lives and open the economy. We need their encouragement and support to put an end to the pandemic.

