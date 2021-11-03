Kokomo Perspective: Get your kids vaccinated

A top federal health official Oct. 24 said COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. children ages 5 through 11 likely will be available within the next three weeks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicted on ABC’s “This Week” that many school-age children could be fully vaccinated by the end of the year. Since its introduction in the U.S. in early in 2020, COVID has killed about 736,000 Americans.

A panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration OK’d a two-dose Pfizer regimen for younger children last week. Now, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss the FDA recommendations this week.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine already is available for U.S. children as young as 12. And the CDC says this is why you should get a COVID-19 vaccine for your child as soon as possible: the vaccines are safe and effective, and they’ve been used “under the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history, which includes studies in adolescents.”

Your child will need a second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine three weeks after their first shot. Children and adolescents receive the same dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as adults, according the CDC. There are no patient weight requirements for COVID-19 vaccination, and COVID-19 vaccine dosage does not vary by patient weight.

COVID remains a serious health threat to unvaccinated residents of Howard County. Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 22, the county saw 360 new COVID cases, according to data from the New York Times. Here, 42.6% of the eligible population is vaccinated; the national average is 57.2%.

We’ve said this before, and if COVID vaccinations continue to lag locally, we’ll likely say it again: If you and your children are inoculated, you not only protect yourself and your family, you protect other loved ones, the person you don’t know who passes you on the street or stands behind you in the checkout line.

Be responsible. Get the vaccine for yourself and your children, and help your neighbors make it through this pandemic safely.

-Kokomo Perspective