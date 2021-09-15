KOKOMO PERSPECTIVE: Courage in face of controversy

Thirteen Florida school districts that acted against a directive from the state legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis won a reprieve Sept. 8.

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled Florida education officials may not enforce sanctions against school boards that are mandating face coverings in class, defying state orders. Those same state officials already had withheld the monthly salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties for their mask mandates.

State officials argue the “Parents Bill of Rights”, passed by the legislature and signed into law by DeSantis, prevents schools from requiring masks. But Cooper ruled schools that bucked Florida’s no-mask mandate demonstrated “such action is reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest.”

In other words, keeping schools open to in-person learning while protecting students, teachers and other staff from possible COVID-19 infections benefits all Floridians.

The same can be said for the Western School Board’s decision, which came the same day as the Florida judge’s ruling. Western board members voted to require masks in the district’s three schools beginning this week.

Unlike the Northwestern School Board’s recent mask decision, there is no parental opt-out at Western. It was a courageous vote – one we hope all Howard County school districts and large employers will consider.

On Sept. 7 the Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,322 Hoosier school kids have tested positive for COVID since July 8. And at the Western board meeting Sept. 8, Superintendent Kathryn Reckard reported 484 students and staff members have been quarantined by the virus since the beginning of school Aug. 16.

Several Western patrons who oppose mask mandates, including members of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty that boasts around 900 members on its members-only Facebook page, spoke against the school board’s decision.

Western board member Harry Kenworthy told the crowd he, as well, doesn’t like wearing masks. Despite that, he said Western should make disposable masks available to students.

“It’s obvious smart and capable people can disagree,” Kenworthy said, and praised those gathered for setting a good example of civic engagement for their children.

Western did the right thing last week, considering children 12 and younger remain ineligible for the COVID vaccine. The board’s decision follows that of Indiana University Kokomo and the automaker Stellantis, the city’s largest employer, which require that masks be worn inside their facilities.

Consider these statistics, released by the American Academy of Pediatrics Sept. 8:

• A record-high 2,396 children were hospitalized with COVID as of Sept. 7, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

• An average of 369 pediatric COVID patients were admitted to U.S. hospitals every day during the week ending Sept. 6, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

• More than 55,000 children have been hospitalized with COVID since August 2020, according to CDC data.

• As of Sept. 8, at least 520 children have died from COVID, according to CDC data.

During a press conference in Flagler County, Florida, before Judge Cooper’s mask ruling was handed down, Gov. DeSantis lamented, “I don’t know why the masks have politics around it.”

We have a pretty good idea as to why, governor.

- Kokomo Perspective