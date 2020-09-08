History revisionists and writers

I was just reading the “Air and Space Smithsonian” narrative of the World War II Japanese surrender on the United States Ship Missouri on September 2nd, 1945. The signing of the surrender documents was the culmination of the greatest conflict in the history of the world. The Germans had surrendered about four months before the ceremony in Tokyo Bay. The article was written for the “Air and Space Smithsonian” magazine by Cory Graff. Graff stated, “The Missouri’s location was chosen because at that very spot in 1853, Commodore Matthew C. Perry had come ashore for the first time, when he had forced Japan to sign a treaty opening ports to U.S. merchant ships.”

General MacArthur had Admiral Perry’s flag flown from the U.S. Naval Academy to be displayed on the starboard bulkhead of the Missouri. Graff went on to say, “It was a day destined to appear in every history book for centuries.” How wrong could he be? I am not sure the history of World War II is being taught in American schools today, only 75 years later. If it is, the outcome and the consequences of the war are being distorted by history revisionists.

Apologist and revisionist teachers in liberal arts schools, and I am not broad brushing the entire teaching profession, are embracing an anti-American agenda. College professors, who enjoy privileged employment and job protection because they live and work in America, are intent upon destroying the very system that provided tenure, a protection that makes a professor bullet-proof, regardless of job performance.

Then we have the news writers and news commentators. When Connie and I lived in England I was delighted to hear the British Broadcasting Corporation call the news commentators just what they were, “news readers”. That term is more descriptive of their responsibility. If the news media would only read the news as it happens and let Americans make their own interpretation. The news will be more in keeping with reality and not some writer’s opinion, an opinion that is usually devoid of facts but heavy on personal bias.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Hugo Gurdon, editor-in-chief of the “Washington Examiner”, stated in the June 16th, 2020 edition, “We live in a radically intolerant epoch in which, on a wide range of subjects, only certain prescribed views may be expressed without inviting punishment. The most sensitive subjects are related to race, class, or gender, the ideological sledgehammers used by acolytes of Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci to smash Western civilization. Their cardinal obsessions have spread like stains and now cover just about anything the woke avant-garde says they do. You may adopt their views voluntarily or under compulsion, but adopt them you must. Otherwise, you are a racist or a -phobe of some sort”.

Every reader or listener to today’s news must separate fact from speculative narrations and draw his or her own conclusions. But most readers or listeners will not take the time to analyze what is being portrayed as the truth and will simply accept what is presented as gospel. Collecting facts is not a part of today’s journalist’s thought process. Freedom of the press is evolving into a mere image of its former self.

What is the end game of today’s attacks by media outlets on present American values? Does the American media want anarchy to reign supreme? Is the national media willing to destroy a country that is the envy of the world because of the hatred of one man, President Donald Trump? Have the media really thought through the consequences of their actions? Has anyone in the national media lived in a socialized country? Well, I have, and socialization is not a political system the citizens of the United States would be happy with.

There is nothing wrong with the United States media that a few changes wouldn’t correct. And I am not advocating a Fox News configuration, a CNN format, or an MSNBC style of news gathering. All networks have a “Hollywood syndrome”, the commentators become bigger than the corporation. A few personnel changes at the networks would be most appropriate. And then just report the un-biased news.