Georgia Senatorial Race

One of President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign promises was to forgive billions of dollars of student debt. This is not a possibility unless the Democrats take control of the Senate by sweeping the two Senate seats in Georgia’s senatorial race. On the campaign trail Biden said he would be in favor of forgiving $10,000 in debt for every American with federal student loans in order to help them survive the economic conditions brought on by Covid-19. In addition, he said he would cover students who got involved in fraudulent for-profit colleges and universities.

The student debt cancellation programs are being opposed by Republican congressmen and congresswomen because the cancellation would lead to increases in an already record budget deficit. The Democrats have not identified any off-setting savings.

While we are talking about cancelling debt, why not cancel the federal debt? The federal debt is the amount of money that the federal government has borrowed and not paid back. The government pays for most of its operations by raising money through taxes, but when tax revenues don’t cover expenses, it borrows the rest, and that is the deficit.

The United States national debt is now $27,323,319,360,149 and counting so fast it is hard to type an actual true number. The debt per citizen is $82,621, and the debt per taxpayer is $218,798. There is a total of 124,727,151 taxpayers in the United States. So why not cancel the debt since it seems the government can, with a sweep of the hand, cancel student loan debt and many other government obligations.

The federal government has handed out free money as a backstop for many businesses and individuals that have been devastated by the Covid-19 virus, and well they should have. But it sends signals to the population that monetary transactions can be fomented by executive fiat. The federal student debt stands at $1.55 trillion for 42 million Americans. I am sure many congressmen and congresswomen think debt is something someone else will have to worry about and there are no consequences. But there are negative consequences that many of our airhead members of congress are oblivious to.

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation says “A strong fiscal outlook is an essential foundation for a growing, thriving economy. With a strong fiscal foundation, the nation will have increased access to capital, more resources for future public and private investments, improved consumer and business confidence, and a stronger safety net. However, if we fail to act, the opposite is also true. If long-term fiscal challenges remain un-addressed, our economic environment weakens as confidence suffers, access to capital is reduced, interest costs crowd out key investments in our future, the conditions for growth deteriorate, and our nation is put at greater risk of economic crisis.”

Reduced public investment is a result of deficit spending. Currently, the United States spends about $1 billion per day on interest payments. This dimension of spending on nothing except debt takes away resources that could go a long way in providing healthcare for every American citizen.

Other negatives related to the national debt are reduced private investment. Federal borrowing competes for funds in capital markets raising interest rates and crowding out new investment in businesses of all kinds. The deficit also leads to fewer economic opportunities for Americans.

If our government does not have the resources and stability of a sustainable budget, essential programs, and the individuals who need them most, are put in jeopardy.

I wrote last week about my problem with We Care. If nothing comes of my effort, the one question that demands an answer is this. Who owns the $5 million mountain of cash accumulated by the blood, sweat, and tears of the Kokomo and Howard County citizens? Is the cash an asset of We Care and WWKI or the citizens who raised the money?

I will surrender my space in the Kokomo Perspective for an answer from the We Care board to this question and other questions I have raised.