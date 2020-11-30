Donors needed this holiday season

The commentary by John Wiles in the Kokomo Perspective on Dec. 4, 2020, was greatly concerning to me. The commentary was headlined, “Goodfellows applications pour in; donors needed.” The story told of a greater need this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated repercussions. The Goodfellows, at last count, have 695 online applications representing 1,298 children, and there are 10 days left in the application process. Applications for assistance are up from 512 in 2019 to 695 in 2020 and counting.

It was interesting to learn that the Goodfellows program is the oldest Christmas gift program in Howard County and was started in 1911. It is also interesting to note that Goodfellows has no staff and no building, note NO BUILDING, and it is a strictly volunteer effort by the Goodfellow members. Last year the organization paid $112,128.63 for clothing for 1,183 children. Many well-deserved accolades and thanks to the Goodfellow organization from a grateful Kokomo and Howard County community.

The socially-responsible organizations of Kokomo and Howard County are all short of funding to meet the needs of their constituents, unfortunately both present and future, because the pandemic is not reaching a conclusion anytime soon. Well, I should have said all socially-responsible organizations were short of funding except one, We Care. The We Care organization is sitting on a mountain of cash! I stated in previous articles that the citizens of Kokomo and Howard County did not raise all that money to have it sequestered in a $5 million bank account helping no one but the investment bankers.

We Care donated $415,000 to non-profit organizations in 2019, and 2019 was not a good year for other nonprofits of Kokomo and Howard County. I also have asked for these following questions to be asked of the board of directors of We Care:

1. Has the board ever asked for a forensic audit of We Care finances?

2. How many fulltime employees are employed by We Care?

3. How many parttime employees are employed by We Care?

4. How many We Care advertising dollars are paid to We Care owner WWKI?

5. Why did We Care buy the vacated Aldi building?

6. What are the salaries of We Care fulltime employees?

7. The board implies their $5,000,000 hoard of money is a “rainy day” fund. What constitutes a rainy day for the board if not present circumstances?

8. Does the board consider the $5,000,000 an asset of We Care and WWKI or the community of Kokomo and Howard County?

9. Who does the We Care board report to?

These are just a few of the questions the Kokomo and Howard community should insist the We Care board answer. After all, it is the concerted effort and hard work of many people of our community that raises and maintains the financial stability of all local charitable organizations.

A lot of people feel good about their work for We Care, as well they should. It is not the incredible effort of the community that is being questioned, it is what becomes of results of their effort.

I maintain the so-called “rainy day” is here, and the $5 million-plus stashed away by We Care actually belongs to the citizens of Kokomo and Howard County.

If this is not the case, and the We Care board says the money belongs to WWKI, then that determination brings on another question. Legally, is the $5 million plus an asset of WWKI, We Care, or the citizens of Kokomo and Howard County?

This is a fundamental question, along with all the other questions, that should be answered.