Coronavirus and American effects

The Covid-19 pandemic has been horrible, terrible, frightful, and all other adjectives used to describe one of the worst episodes of human destruction in America’s short history. The pandemic turned a once robust economic machine into a, struggling to survive, shadow of its former self. When the pandemic hit, the United States was enjoying full employment, inflation was non-existent, and the country was being led to some semblance of sensibility. The good times all suddenly changed because of a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-19.

Because of the strength of the economy, opportunities for blacks, Hispanics, and women were exponentially expanded. This all changed because of the pandemic. From February to April the employment level for women ages 25 to 54 fell by 15% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In addition, it is estimated that 40 percent of those who earned $40,000 lost their jobs faster than those earning more. The classes of jobs lost were in the service sector such as barbers, hairdressers, servers at restaurants, and overall small businesses.

But surprisingly, unemployment has subsided from a high of 14.7 percent in April to 6.7 percent in November. Big cities and heavy populated areas such as New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles seem to be the areas of high unemployment because of the spread of Covid-19. But Americans overall, seem to have taken to social distancing and mask utilization in a positive way.

One hears of the occasional confrontation over mask wearing, usually the incident is isolated. When I venture out to the grocery store, and the grocery store is my limited contact with the outside world, everyone has on a mask and distanced themselves accordingly. And I might add, the grocery buying is the highlight of my day, other than lunch. My sister, when referring to the pandemic, says in the early days of the restrictions, she had her usual glass of wine at 5:00 PM. After a while she stated having a glass of wine at 2:00PM, then 12 noon and now she has a glass of wine before she gets out of bed.

Schools will never be the same again. School officials, educators, and teachers, have collectively accomplished some semblance of balance under difficult, if not impossible circumstances. But teaching from classrooms may be a thing of the past. Why teach in an environment that lends itself to class disruption when teachers can convey the same messages from the safety of their own home.

But through all the problems associated with Covid-19, a new spirit has developed, immersed in caring for one another. Everyone is genuinely concerned for the health and welfare of his fellow man. Everybody it seems, but for our elected officials, both Democrat and Republican. At a time when the people of our country are losing homes, businesses, belongings of all kinds, the Congress of the United States gives billions of dollars to foreign governments that hate us.

The only country that does not hate us is Israel who receives foreign aid of $3.11 billion. The 2020 budget tried to cut the amount of foreign aid by 23 percent. The 2020 budget is now being voted on by the Congress, and it is still filled with non-sensical appropriations to foreign countries. With a tiny portion of what the U.S. spends on foreign aid, the U.S. could give each American $2,000 of much needed help. The country needs help and Congress offers a paltry $600.

My Mother always taught me, “Charity begins at home.” In this case I believe her. The Congress of the United States is so out of touch with reality and the American people.

But you know what, America will survive in spite of those lousy politicians.