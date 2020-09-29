Connie’s journey through hell

This is a story I have started many times but failed to finish. Maybe it is because I don’t want it to finish. It is all about one of the bravest people I have ever known, my wife Connie.

Connie and I first met at Gadsden High School in Gadsden, Ala., when she was a sophomore and I was a junior in 1952. After a somewhat off-and-on romance we were married in 1962, some 10 years after we first met. She took an incredible chance on a boy who was going nowhere in particular, at least not then.

Connie is the reason I finished my educational adventure at Auburn University, a degree that was the key that opened the door to future advancements in the corporate world. While I attained my bachelor’s degree, she received her doctorate. After graduating from Auburn University, we moved back to our hometown, Gadsden, Ala. I worked for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, and Connie took a teaching position at Jacksonville State University. Within a year Goodyear transferred us to Topeka, Kans., and Connie had to give up her teaching position at Jacksonville State University.

The assignment in Topeka lasted a little over four years. During this time Connie taught at Washburn University and loved every minute of it. After four years I was transferred to Windsor, Vt., so once again Connie had to resign another teaching position she loved. Connie taught at Auburn University and left a teaching position at Purdue University in West Lafayette to marry me. Consequently, I was responsible for her resigning teaching positions at four different universities.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

After teaching at four different schools, Connie decided to become a corporate wife full-time and give up teaching, a real loss to the academic world. After two years in Windsor, I was transferred to Tyler, Texas, where I remained for a full year until being assigned to Wolverhampton, England, as Director of Manufacturing. We moved back to the U.S. after four years in England to Akron, Ohio. It was in Akron where Connie’s travails began. In 1985 Connie was diagnosed with breast cancer, and a radical mastectomy was performed by doctors at Akron General. After a few weeks Connie kept complaining about a pain in her left leg. Connie’s oncologist, who we should have sued for malpractice, paid little attention to Connie’s manifestations of pain even though it is generally known in the medical profession that breast cancer metastasizes to bone.

In casual conversation with a friend who was a doctor, Connie mentioned the severe pain she was having in her left leg. This doctor friend, who was a thoracic surgeon, asked Connie if there had been an MRI taken of her leg. Connie answered in the affirmative, and the doctor friend went to the oncologist’s office and demanded to see the MRI of Connie’s leg. After examining the MRI our friend called me and said to call Connie and tell her to put no weight on her left leg until the arrival of an ambulance that he had already called. She was in danger of a total disintegration of the main bone in her left leg.

The breast cancer had metastasized to her left femur. Only a sliver of bone was in support of her weight. It was after an operation to excise the cancer and put in a steel plate that Connie was given a prognosis of five years, outside. This fatal prognosis started an unbelievable chain of events. It began with Connie’s introduction to M.D. Anderson Cancer and Research Hospital in Houston, Texas, a remarkable complex of hospitals with a primary mission, defeating cancer.

I asked the physician who performed Connie’s breast removal if we would have Connie admitted to M.D. Anderson and his reply was, “I don’t think they will take her because of her previous treatment.” I took his word as gospel which was a mistake. In conversation with Steve Chazen, my brother-in-law, I recounted what the doctor had said and Steve asked me to wait as he made a phone call. Steve called his brother whose best friend was a physician at M.D. Anderson. Connie was admitted the following day. This started an amazing chain of events at M.D. Anderson Hospital.

I will recount extraordinary episodes and medical miracles in my next commentary about one of the bravest people I have ever known, Dr. Connie Sturkie Floyd.