Connie’s fight with breast cancer

In last week’s commentary I re-counted my wife’s beginning battle with breast cancer. She only knew of my commentary after reading it in Sunday’s edition of the Times. Being a very private person, she was not happy. After explaining to her my reason for writing the article she calmed down and corrected me on two accounts. First, Connie taught at Jacksonville State University for three years, and secondly, Washburn University is not a private school but is supported by tax payer dollars. I am glad to make those corrections and to keep peace in the family.

Before being admitted to M.D. Anderson Hospital and Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, and after her surgery to replace a significant amount of cancerous bone in her left femur, she underwent chemotherapy and radiation In Akron, Ohio. After a short period of time Connie was admitted to M.D. Anderson for evaluation. It was decided to put her on a regimen of intense chemo 24 hours per day. The chemo was administered by a reservoir attached to her upper chest and was supplied power by her body heat. She returned to Houston for examination every three weeks.

An interesting thing happened during these visits to the hospital in Houston. We had given our son John a Bassett Hound for Christmas about two years ago. The Bassett Hound and Connie had never developed a relationship. The Hound had always been partial to John and rarely associated with Connie. We had a downstairs bedroom, and because of Connie’s fragile state, I put Connie in that bedroom. When I brought Connie home the first time, the Bassett jumped on the bed beside her and would only occasionally leave her side. That is why Bassett Hounds will always be special to the Floyd family.

It was during one of those scheduled visits that her doctors asked Connie if she would be interested in an experimental research program involving bone marrow transplants. Based on her prognosis of five years we considered the risks versus rewards and agreed that Connie could be a candidate for the experimental program. She was told her participation would require months of semi-isolation and possibly unknown results. But first the doctors had to determine if Connie was a candidate by doing a bone marrow pull from one of her hips. This procedure was completed and the results were favorable for her being a candidate. The M.D. Anderson doctors had to be sure her bone marrow was not contaminated with cancer cells.

After Connie agreed to become part of the experimental program, the first procedure was to do 80 bone marrow pulls with extraction needles which were so painful Connie had to be put to sleep. This is where it gets too technical for me to explain. Connie was given heavy doses of chemo, and at some point the doctors were re-introducing her bone marrow after it was irradiated. The chemo dosage was so strong it drove her white blood count down to almost zero. White blood cells are people’s defense against infection, so Connie had literally no protection against any kind of infection. Connie became infected and this was the start of an unbelievable sequence of events.

Dr. Jackie Holmes called me at my office in Akron to relate the dangerous turn of events. Because of the near fatal infection, Connie required an immediate transfusion of white blood cells from a blood relative. Connie only had two blood relatives, our son John and Henry Sturkie, her brother. Dr. Holmes said they were needed in Houston immediately if not sooner. My task was to get both possible donors to Houston as soon as possible.

I first started with my son John who was in school at the University of Alabama. Try as I could, I could not find John. I called my best friend, Jimmy Hill and told him of my dilemma. He told me not to worry about John he would find him and have him on a plane that day. Jimmy did just that.

My next dilemma was Connie’s brother Henry. I could get no answer at Henry’s home in Tennessee, so I called his daughter to see if she knew where Henry might be. She said Henry and his wife Sally had gone to Kansas and she had no idea where they were. In a few minutes she called back and said she had heard her dad say they were stopping at a huge wild life and fishing store in Arkansas. Having no other recourse, I called the Arkansas Highway Patrol and asked if there was a huge wildlife store in Arkansas. They told me there was one in Little Rock and based on circumstances, they would call the store and have Henry paged every 30 minutes.

This starts an unbelievable sequence of events. Connie’s story continues next week.