Complaints pile up at Terrace Meadows

Joy Calloway, a former resident of Terrace Meadows Apartments, was one of more than 15 people the Kokomo Perspective spoke with about living conditions, evictions and non-renewals of leases at the complex at 605 Marsha Court.

Calloway told us, in a story we published Oct. 6, of her mouse troubles. She said she started seeing several mice every day. She said apartment management put mousetraps in hallways, but no one would remove the dead mice.

After Calloway called the Howard County Board of Health, she was told her lease would not be renewed.

“They said they were going to evacuate the building. That was our reasoning, our 30-day notice,” Calloway said. “There are still two other tenants living in the building. … Within the time we were still there, they probably moved three or four more people in.”

Other present and former tenants described problems with mold, raw sewage seeping into the courtyard, no air conditioning or heat, and plumbing problems that leave first-floor apartments flooded after second-floor apartments drain water.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Brook Milburn, the environmental health director of the county health department, said the agency verified Terrace Meadows has mouse and sewage problems. If the issues aren’t resolved by the next time the Board of Health visits the apartments, the board will take further action to enforce the needed improvements.

The health department has been unusually busy this year. It organized a daily mass COVID-19 vaccination event earlier in 2021 that inoculated tens of thousands of Howard County residents. We’re now in the middle of October, and tens of thousands of county residents remain unvaccinated. The health department is offering daily COVID tests and vaccinations, on top of the other inoculations and work it does in helping residents stay healthy and safe.

That other work, like ensuring apartments are safe places to live, is just as important as the COVID vaccinations. We will continue to follow this story and the Terrace Meadows residents, to see to it that changes are made.

“It’s terrible the way things are going on. They don’t fix anything,” said Richard Hillman, a veteran living at Terrace Meadows. “Let’s be realistic; people shouldn’t have to live like this.”

- Kokomo Perspective