Coming Soon: School Masks

Parents by the dozens took turns at the lectern during the South Madison Community Schools board meeting Aug. 19, pleading with elected officials to lift the district’s mask mandate, The Herald Bulletin of Anderson reports.

Interestingly, those demands were made the same day the district middle and high schools went to all-virtual learning.

“Enough of the panic button,” parent Kyle August Novich said during his time at the microphone. “Enough of the masks. I question what we’re doing and who we are trying to protect.”

It’s a scene that’s coming to every school board in Howard County. So there’s no excuse for local school officials not to have those answers at the ready.

Action taken by South Madison Community Schools – and closer to home, by Maconaquah schools, after 46% of its high school students tested positive for COVID-19 or had contact with a someone with the virus – is due to a nationwide fourth spike in COVID cases.

According to the state of Indiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which updates school-case data each Monday, every Howard County school building but one reported zero cases or fewer than five cases in total on Aug. 16. The outlier was Eastern Elementary, which reported eight students with COVID.

Totals surely will be higher this week.

At an Aug. 16 press conference, Commissioner Paul Wyman said Howard County’s 10-day, new-case average was 40 COVID cases, up from 10 one month ago. Hospitalizations are up to 15-20 each day, up from three a month earlier.

“There are many more people that are sick in our community with COVID at this time,” Wyman said last week. And with a full-vaccination rate of just 43% in Howard County, more residents will fall ill with the virus.

We recognize that no one wants to be “the bad guy.” After a local mask mandate and brief lockdown due to COVID in 2020, no elected official – particularly the president and the governor - wants to issue yet another COVID-related health directive.

The next ones will be issued locally.

We’re surprised masks aren’t required in local schools already. At some point, and soon, they will be.

So, to answer that Pendleton-area parent, who asked board members whom they were trying to protect from COVID-19: That would be your children, their teachers and the community at-large.

