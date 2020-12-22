China’s world Domination

John Ratcliff, United States director of national intelligence, stated in an article on the Opinion page of the Wall Street Journal, “The People’s Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom world wide since World War II. The intelligence is clear; Beijing intends to dominate the U.S. and the rest of the planet economically, militarily, and technologically.” This has been happening with major U.S. companies since the early sixties. Starting around 1963, American industries were allowing engineering visits to U.S. manufacturing facilities by Japanese and South Korean companies on an alarming scale.

The difference in 1963 and today, American companies were voluntarily sharing technological knowhow with Japan and South Korea, whereas now the Chinese government has a vast spy network whose sole purpose is to steal U.S. technological secrets. Ratcliff goes on to say he calls China’s approach to economic espionage “rob, replicate, and replace.” China robs U.S. companies of their intellectual property, replicates the technology, and then replaces the U.S. firms in the global marketplace.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation frequently arrests Chinese nationals for stealing research and development secrets. The FBI arrested the head of Harvard’s chemistry department for accepting from China $50,000 a month as part of a plan to attract top scientists and pay them for stealing information. And the thievery even invades the medical profession. Three scientists were fired from the M.D. Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston, Texas for the theft of cancer research. China’s theft of intellectual properties knows no boundaries.

If the Chinese are stealing domestic research and development, just think of the thievery that goes on with military secrets. China is resolved to become the world’s dominant military power. The lengths the Chinese are willing to go defies the imagination. The armies of China have experimented with soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army biologically in hopes of developing a “super” soldier. This effort is congruent to Hitler’s attempts to develop a cadre of German soldiers who were super-human in World War II. The cheapest commodity in China is human life, therefore biological experimentation is deemed appropriate.

For years, the U.S. government has considered The Soviet Union and Russia as the number one adversary of the United States. It is now obvious that China has replaced Russia as the prime threat to U.S. interests around the world. China has a way of influencing other nations that Russia never possessed, financially. Henry Paulson, served as treasury secretary and is chairman of the Paulson Institute, reported in the Wall Street Journal, “the U.S. remains the dominant force in the financial services industry, leading in nearly every area of finance, from venture capital and private equity to banking and asset management. The liquidity and scale of U.S. capital markets support the primacy of the dollar, which allows Americans to pay less for foreign goods and helps finance U.S. government spending.”

America’s financial leadership, however, is being challenged by fierce competition from abroad and by short-sighted and counter-productive policies from home. Maintaining U.S. pre-eminence should be a priority for the Biden administration.” China is the world’s fastest growing nation in many ways, economically, technologically, and militarily, therefore becoming a formidable force for the U.S. to reckon with.

The Chinese economy will surpass the U.S. economy in the not-too-distant future. Not helping is the fact that U.S. debt is larger as a share of the economy than at any time since the end of World War II. The Covid-19 pandemic will increase the national debt in an attempt to stimulate the economy. If the Unite States wants to remain a world class financial system, it must, after the pandemic, begin to bring the national debt under control.

One thing is certain, China is a genuine threat to the health and welfare of the United States. It is essential, bi-partisanship must become a part of Washington’s fabric if the United States maintains world leadership.