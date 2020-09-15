Character assassination of each other

The post Labor Day countdown to the election of a new or existing President of the United States has only begun and I am already exhausted, perplexed, and disgusted. The two candidates, Joseph Biden and Donald Trump have already established the presidential race as a plethora of character assassinations with very little dialogue about truly important issues facing our nation. If something doesn’t change, this is going to be the dirtiest presidential campaigns in United States history. Is this what our country has de-generated to?

Racism has taken over as the most important issue in the United States, not China’s growing military strength, not unemployment and lack of healthcare, not even the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused deaths of so many American citizens. Just as all Americans, I am sickened by the deaths of African- Americans by the American police force and how they were killed, regardless of the circumstances.

The conscious-ness of the American people toward racism has been penetrated as evidenced by the support now focused toward ending bias in the United States. The African-American community has the un-divided attention of the American population and should let the American justice system deal with the perpetrators of any and all crimes. With the continued anarchy, mayhem, and destruction, the African-American community could lose some of the support they now enjoy.

Joe Biden is no racist, and neither is Donald Trump. When asked to give examples of either men being a racist, there are no examples. One writer spends all energies to paint Donald Trump as a racist but gives no concrete examples, just innuendos. To hear the dialogue between the two candidates there seems to be no boundaries as to personal character assassination. Two good Americans, two good individuals, two Americans who believe in our country, have been driven into the pits of hell by an un-relenting media, purposely or through ignorance. In today’s media frenzy, both men throw red meat to media antagonists and I might add, today’s morally vicious and corrupt politicians.

Donald Trump is a typical New Yorker, you hit him he is going to retaliate. A typical example of a New Yorker happened to me on a flight from Palm Springs, California to New York, New York. Connie and I booked a flight very late and were assigned two middle seats across the aisle from each other. It is an unwritten rule on airplanes with three seats across that the middle seat gets the armrests. I had settled in my middle seat when the lady next to me said in a loud voice, “Get your arms off my armrests.” I did not respond but tried to adhere to her request. My efforts did not satisfy her and she shouted at me again to remove my arms from the armrests.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Joseph Biden and Donald "Joseph Biden and Donald Trump have already established the presidential race as a plethora of character assassinations with very little dialogue about truly important issues facing our nation."

By this time, she had the attention of everyone around us and the flight attendants. The flight attendant tried to explain that I should get the armrests but she was having none of that. I could tell by her accent she was from somewhere in New York and I asked her if she was from New York. This only made matters worse and she exclaimed, “You are trying to make me out a fool for being from New York.” By this time the flight attendant had checked the passenger manifest and discovered her husband was sitting right behind her and the flight attendant thought this presented a solution to the problem.

The flight attendant asked the husband to change seats with me, and his response was, “I am not sitting beside her!” My wonderful wife Connie heard everything from the beginning and told the flight attendant she would swap seats with me, thereby solving the problem. After we had changed seats the woman tried to tell Connie what a horrible man I was until Connie told her I was her husband. The NY woman was quiet for the remainder of the trip.

Donald Trump is a New Yorker, and not only that, he is a strong characterization of a New Yorker. He takes no prisoners.

I don’t know much about Joe Biden. He has been around Washington politics forever. His judgment seems to be driven by political polls and he changes with whatever is stylish at the moment.

The election is some fifty days away and it is already in the gutter. Now the only question is, how deep will it go?