Chaos at the Capitol

Trump is a dilemma, a rascal, a narcissist. Yes, he is all the above. President Donald Trump, not in his overt actions, but because of his lack of overtness, has diminished greatly in my optic view of the world, and especially the United States.

Trump’s tepid response to the lawlessness of Trump supporters created a scenario I never thought I would see in my lifetime. The government of the United States was under physical attack, and it happened on Trump’s watch.

The election of 2020 for the American president is over. President-elect Joe Biden won. President Trump lost. It is over, fini, completed, and now is the time to get on with running the country without the input of President Trump. Are things going to be different? From all indications, the focus of the United States will be very different. Let us hope that the path to socialism will be slowed or stopped before it is to late to reverse course.

The present sociological imprint now becoming a major factor in the life of our nation reminds me of an editorial that has been printed annually in the Wall Street Journal since 1961. It partly reads, “And a traveler cannot but be struck on his journey by the thought that this country, one day, can be even greater. America, though many know it not, is one of the great underdeveloped countries of the world; what it reaches for exceeds by far what it has grasped.” Based on those words, the best is yet to come.

The Wall Street Journal adds, “How can they, soldiers returning from war, turn from melancholy when at home they see young arrayed against old, black against white, neighbor against neighbor, so that they stand in peril of social discord. Or not despair when they see the cities and countryside in need of repair, yet find themselves threatened by scarcities of the resources that sustain their way of life. Or when, in the face of these challenges, they turn for leadership to men in high places---only to find those men as frail as any others.”

The editorial seems to have been written for today’s malaise. It continues, “For it is true that everywhere men turn their eyes today much of the world has a truly wild and savage hue. No man, if he be truthful, can say that the specter of war is banished. Nor can he say that when men or communities are put upon their own resources, they are sure of solace; nor be sure that men of diverse kinds and diverse views can live peaceably together in a time of troubles.”

Toward the conclusion of the editorial it states, “We can remind ourselves that for all of our social discord we yet remain the longest enduring society of free men governing themselves without benefit of kings or dictators. Being so, we are the marvel and the mystery of the world, for that enduring liberty is no less a blessing than the abundance of the earth.”

I think we all needed to hear those words written in 1961 and published annually by the Wall Street Journal.

As Trump lives out his final days of the presidency, he should be allowed to go in peace. Regardless of his relation to a hostile press, regardless of his belligerent actions toward the presidential election, he has worked hard for his country, the United States of America. There are calls in Congress for the impeachment of President Trump. These political actions will only further divide an already divided country and will serve no purpose other than revenge.

Joe Biden is our new President. God bless Joe and the United States of America.