Capitalism vs. socialism in American society

There was a chilling encapsulation of the present mood of many in the American population. The words were written by Andrew A. Michta, dean of the College of International and Security Studies at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Garmish-Partenkirchen, Germany, for the Opinion page of the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Michta wrote, “‘Death to America!’ is a common refrain from antifa rioters from Portland, Oregon, to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Children are in the streets calling for the country’s destruction while mobs of college kids trash public spaces, filming themselves as though part of a performance-art spectacle. Neither political party has been willing or able to end this anarchy. Extremism becomes more entrenched in American politics with each passing day.”
Mr. Michta continues, “These acts of violence encapsulate five decades of neo-Marxist indoctrination in American schools, colleges, and universities ... Their ignorance of history is the hallmark of the current crisis. Few seem able to grasp the complex, often painful, but on balance grand story of America, one that is an example of what a people committed to individual freedom can achieve. Instead, they have been indoctrinated to reduce American life to a racial binary of whites versus ‘people of color.’”
Karl Marx was a 19th century German philosopher, economist, journalist and social revolutionary whose works were the foundation of many communist countries in the 20th century. Marx writings were instrumental in the 1917 Russian revolution that established Russia as a socialist/communist state. He is to this day revered by the Russian population.
Socialism kind of has a soft ring with nothing to indicate the dangers associated with its limitations and teachings. Many nations have some sort of socialistic programs but only Russia, China, Vietnam, North Korea, and Venezuela are true communist/socialist countries. Personal liberties are non-existent, and their lives are controlled by the state.
Larry Salzman, Director of Litigation for the Pacific Legal Foundation, said, “History has shown that wherever capitalism is tried, innovation and production flourish.” The American capitalistic system has enabled the United States to become the envy of the world, in both personal freedom and free enterprise.
On a personal note, I have lived the American Dream. From delivering papers at age 10 or 11, to a sack boy at the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company, to the shop floor at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. I eventually was fortunate enough to gain the title of director and vice-president of three Fortune 500 companies. So, I am a little more than biased toward a system that enabled an insignificant boy to rub shoulders with men like Lee Iacocca, Bob Lutz, and Sam Walton, all giants in their particular industry.
The American Dream sometimes becomes reality.