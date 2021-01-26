America and the political parties

I have never been a staunch party supporter because the two American parties, Democrat and Republican, have, from time to time, believed and supported issues that were not in the United States best interest, both domestically and abroad. In my early says I was a defined Democrat who supported the Democrat Party about 90% of the time. President John F. Kennedy was to me, then, and even now, the epitome of a great leader and statesman. President Kennedy struck a sensitive chord with me when he challenged the American people with “Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.” Those words are words to live by even today.

The political views held in reverence in my early years have not changed with time, but the parties have changed, and changed significantly. The Democrat Party of John Kennedy would be considered conservative according to today’s values. A Republican, President Abraham Lincoln said, “The legitimate object of government is to do for the people what needs to be done, but which they cannot, by individual effort, for at all, or do so well, for themselves.” Republicans hardly believe in Lincoln’s words. Both parties have changed, some might say for the better, some say for the worst.

My political philosophy did not change appreciably until I reached the mid-thirties when I became more aware of certain social issues such as racism. Even though growing up in the South, and poor, I had my own demons to fight. Some of my best friends, who I played a lot of sandlot baseball with, were African-Americans. When the games were over, my African-American friends went one way and I went another. There was never any rancor or anger associated with our association, just competitiveness.

I still have views that could be defined as liberal. For instance, I think everyone should have government paid healthcare. I just don’t know how to provide healthcare for everyone. Socialized medicine is not the answer. I lived for four years under socialized medicine in the United Kingdom and I witnessed the pitfalls of the English system. Even though the British healthcare system is socialized, there still exists a private system, and it is quite large. The same doctors who administer to the socialized patients in the morning have their private practice in the afternoon.

I have great empathy for someone who needs medical attention, and especially for their children, and can’t get it because of lack of funds. Maybe a country with the resources we have, and they are significant, can figure out how to provide healthcare in a reasonable and cost-effective way. This should be a goal for both parties.

Some call me a Republican because of my views toward the world and I do hold certain views that be defined as leaning Republican. For instance, I believe in immigration, but controlled immigration. If you have open borders it leads to pain and suffering for many Americans. No control means transgressions by all kinds of criminal elements and un-desirables. And un-controlled immigration overwhelms an already stressed health system. And it is not fair to the immigrants who want to become U.S. citizens the right way.

Law and order should not be defined as Democrat or Republican. If our country turns its back on law and order and dis-obeys laws as written, then the United States is on a slippery slope. Some people are content to destroy justice and they would prefer to tear it apart and eliminate all laws in the name of social justice. And once they have accomplished the destruction of civilization as we know it, what is next?

Am I a Republican or Democrat? I think, neither, and proud to be dis-associated with both dis-functional American political parties.