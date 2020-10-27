African Americans with whom I have worked

In my professional career at The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, General Tire and Rubber Company and the Chrysler Corporation, some of the finest men and women I have ever worked with were African-American. The African-Americans with whom I was associated were smart, hard-working, determined individuals. At my level as director and vice president of three Fortune 500 companies I was fortunate enough to see first hand the capabilities of educated and aggressive black Americans, and it was a fantastic experience for a person who grew up in the segregated South.
I never heard my Mother and Father utter a racist remark and I was too busy fighting my own demons to be concerned with racism, being a son of a blue-collar worker living on the wrong side of the river. We were not poor but expenditures were limited. When I crossed the river to attend Gadsden High School, I was amazed that downtown kids wore a different shirt every school day, while I had two shirts totally. I soon solved the clothes problem by getting a job with the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company, a grocery chain, as a sack boy. I worked for the grocery chain until graduating from high school and my senior year I was voted Best Dressed in my class, a distinction that gave me much pleasure.
I can’t recollect when I first confronted the treatment of the African-Americans in the United States but I remembered a term paper I wrote in for partial fulfillment of the requirements in Political Science 419. The term paper was presented to Dr. Edward C. Williamson, Auburn University. In the introduction, I began, “The way to control the Negro is to whip him when he does not obey without it, and another way is never to pay him more wages than is actually necessary to buy food and clothing.” These words spoken to a crowd of cheering Mississippians by W.K. Vardaman, United States Senator from Mississippi, in office from 1913 to 1919, point up clearly the dominant attitude of the South toward the Negro. In the opinion of this writer, the latter part of the statement concerning wages has been the most successful tool of the racists in their complete subjugation of the Negro in the South. By keeping the Negro penniless and living in poverty and squalor, Southern racists broke the will and destroyed any hope the Negroes might have had for an improved station in life.
I continued in the term paper, “Today, however, times are changing. The racists still have a grip on the people, but this writer believes as the Negro becomes a more dominant force in the economy of the nation, the fact he is a Negro will become less and less a factor in his struggle for equality. In the following pages this writer will pursue the effects that might be expected from the acceptance of the Negro by the business word and the subsequent results of the purchasing power and new found power of the ballot.” That was the introduction of my term paper at Auburn University. Coincidently, I received an “A” for the paper.
I was right in my belief that buying power would be a catalyst to a better life for the African-American as evidenced by the Montgomery bus boycott. The boycott was a political and social protest against the policy of racial segregation by the public transportation system of Montgomery, Alabama. The boycott lasted 381 days and was finally successful with the Supreme Court upholding a lower court’s ruling that Montgomery’s bus segregation laws violated the 14th amendment of the constitution. The decision not only ended segregation of the buses, but it ended the negative economic impact of empty buses for the city of Montgomery. The young leader of the bus boycott was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
I started this commentary by talking about African-American individuals with whom I have been associated. They were aggressive but fair, results oriented but not to a fault, and never conscious of their skin color. I would have gone to war with any of my African-American friends and business associates. I hope they felt the same about me.
Knowing how results oriented my African-American f business associates were, it would be interesting to know how they view this presidential election. Getting through all the bluster and chaos created by President Donald Trump, how do they view his accomplishments, and his accomplishments are many. On the other hand, how would they view the African-Americans who faithfully follow the Democrat Party that has done nothing for their constituency? Their observations would be priceless.