Afghan withdrawal is a US ‘disgrace’

President Biden promised to restore competency in the presidency. He claimed with his election America was back. In a hubris move, President Biden decided to announce the withdrawal from America’s longest war in history, Afghanistan, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Biden wanted to take a victory lap on the anniversary date of the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history.
After having strenuous pushback by the left and the right, Biden changed the withdrawal date to Aug. 31.
Today thousands of Americans are stranded behind enemy lines. These American citizens’ lives and their freedoms are in the hands of American’s brutal enemy, the Taliban. Our Commander-in-chief Biden pulled out the military before removing all U.S. civilians, foreign allies and Afghan citizens who supported America’s efforts.
President Biden, VP Harris, Secretary of State Blinken, Secretary of Defense Austin, and head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Milley, have proven they are completely incompetent. They have repeatedly lied to the American people and our allies. They are more concerned with saving face than to save American lives and that of our allies. This is not leadership, this is shameful. There is a real threat that there very well maybe thousands of Americans being held hostage on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Let me be clear to the people, the Taliban which shielded and partnered with al-Qaida to kill 2,996 people on 9/11/01, has the capacity to hold thousands of Americans hostage this 9/11. Joe Biden and his administration have blood on their hands and are a disgrace.
Michael Hart, Kokomo