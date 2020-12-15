Actors, sports figures, businessmen I have met

In a recent conversation, a friend was telling me about the interesting people he had met. This made me think of the many significant businessmen, actors and actresses, sports figures, and military professionals, I have had the privilege of knowing. Many associations were meaningful and interesting. I will start with a member of an organization most people know something about, The United States Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels.

I first met Lt. Commander David Silkey at Grissom Air Force Base. Lt. Commander Silkey was part of the Blue Angel diamond formation and flew position number three. After the airshow, Connie and I hosted a function at our home for the Blue Angel Demonstration Team. We had invited about a hundred people heavily weighted with younger boys and girls so they could meet and have conversations with these American icons.

I wish every American could have witnessed the interaction between the Blue Angels and the young people. The Navy pilots were exceptional. Lt. Commander David Silkey and I had some quiet time together and that was the beginning of a wonderful relationship. I don’t intend to be morbid, but a certain circumstance stands out in our relationship. That was when Lt. Commander Kieran O’Connor, Dave’s wingman and best friend, was killed in a crash in Georgia.

Dave was in charge of the military ceremony in Pensacola, Florida for Lt. Commander O’Connor and I knew how difficult the funeral would be for Dave. Connie and I called Dave and Becky and told them to use our condo in Orange Beach, Alabama, about 20 miles from Pensacola Naval Air Station, for as long as needed. To this day, the Navy does not know what caused the crash of Lt. Commander O’Connor. Dave said “one second he was on my wing and the next second he disappeared.”

It is interesting how Dave became a Blue Angel. As a young man, Dave was a surfing beach bum in California, that is until he met Becky his future wife. Becky’s father was an officer in the Navy and he invited Dave to an airshow where the Blue Angels were performing. Dave watched the Blue Angels as they demonstrated precision flying, and he turned to Becky and her Father and said, “That is what I want to do.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

I wish every American "I wish every American could have witnessed the interaction between the Blue Angels and the young people. The Navy pilots were exceptional."

Dave enrolled in the University of California, studied four years and graduated, went into the Navy as an officer, got accepted to flight school, and eventually became a member of the Blue Angels. A great American success story. Dave is now retired and living in California

The second interesting and a never to be forgotten relationship was Lee Iacocca. My office was just down the hallway from Iacocca’s but that doesn’t mean I saw him very much. I was Iacocca’s personal liaison to Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a private research school with about 5,000 students. As one would expect, Lee was a major financial contributor to the school and was very much interested in the health and welfare of his alma mater. Lee was a graduate engineer of Lehigh University.

One day, in general conversation, we discussed certain personnel issues and he asked me to analyze organizations. I told him we had too many engineers as plant managers. As soon as I said it, I remembered he was a graduate engineer. He took great exception to my comment. But I explained to him that most engineers look at things as black and white with very few grey areas. In a plant with 4 or 5 thousand employees engineering problems were not the main issue, people problems dominated. I could make a good plant manager out of a good liberal arts graduate because they were more people oriented. Lee reluctantly agreed. Iacocca was a great individual and I treasured my moments with him.

Maybe I will continue with my associations next commentary.