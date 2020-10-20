A list of Trump’s successes

Listening to the national media one would think President Donald Trump has achieved little during his presidency. The media gives him credit for no accomplishments. Being a goals and objective person, I decided to examine some of Donald Trump’s successes, if any. I, quite frankly, was surprised at the results because I listen to the negative daily drumbeat of the liberal national media toward Trump.

Trump has been called a racist but facts don’t support that opinion, and all that is, an opinion based on nothing but innuendos. Following are facts concerning Trump and the African -American community as reported by Farah Stockman, member of the editorial board of the New York Times.

1. The 25% lowest paid Americans had a 4.5% income boost in November 2019, which outpaces a 2.9% gain in earnings for the country’s highest paid workers. This affects African-Americans because many are in low paying jobs.

2. In 2018, President Trump signed the groundbreaking First Step Act, a criminal justice reform bill that enacted reforms that made our justice system fairer and would help former inmates return to society. Over 90% of those benefitting from the retroactive sentencing reductions in the First Step Act are African-Americans.

3. Under Trump, poverty rates for African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans reached their lowest levels since the U.S. began collecting such data.

4. Pre Covid-19 African-American unemployment was at an all-time low.

5. The Pledge to America’s Workers has resulted in employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans.

6. The First Step Act’s reforms addressed inequities in sentencing laws that disproportionally harmed African-Americans and reformed mandatory minimums that created unfair outcomes.

7. Trump signed the first Perkins C.T.E. reauthorization since 2006 authorizing more than $1 billion for states each year to fund vocational and career education programs.

The previous notated actions by the Trump administration are all substantive and measurable. The Trump Administration has done considerably more for the African-American community than several previous Democrat Administrations. Considering what Trump has accomplished for the African-American community, it is puzzling that black leaders continue to march in lock-step with the Democrat party. Are there no free-thinkers in the African-American community?

From an economic standpoint, the Trump Administration has made great strides.

1. Under Trumps leadership, in 2018 the U.S. surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world’s largest producer of crude oil.

2. The Trump Administration made a deal with the European Union to increase U.S. energy exports to Europe.

3. Withdrew the U.S. from the job-killing Trans-Pacific Partnership, a major change in trade policy.

4. Secured $250 billion in new trade and investment deals in China and $12 billion in Vietnam.

5. Approved up to $12 billion in aid for farmers affected by unfair trade retaliation. However, the Trump Administration announced a total of $28 billion in aid for farmers in 2018 and 2019.

Other accomplishments include a dozen hostages freed, moved the capitol of Israel to Jerusalem, initiated historic tax cut legislation for Opportunity Zones, and fulfilled his campaign promise to improve the Veterans Administration, just to name a few.

Trump’s accomplishments are many, but you would never know listening to the Democrat controlled liberal media. As far as they are concerned, none of these things happened.

President Trump has achieved many of his goals while surviving a corrupt impeachment investigation, hostility by a liberal press, and a continuing pandemic of epic proportions. As I have said before, I wish Trump was more presidential, but he is not going to change his demeaner. When I measure Trump’s accomplishments versus his status on the social register, the social register pales in comparison.