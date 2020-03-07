A Kokomo man has been killed and another arrested for murder following an apparent shooting that took place Friday.
Yesterday just after 5 p.m. Kokomo Police Department officers were sent to the 400 block of North Purdum Street in reference to shots fired and a man down in the roadway.
When officers arrived, they located a male lying in the street with several apparent gunshot wounds. The male, identified as Dennis J. Vincent, 43, of Kokomo, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers of the KPD patrol division and criminal investigation division used witness information and area surveillance to determine a suspect. Today, at 1:20 p.m., William Austin Mealer, 26, was arrested on one count of murder without incident in Logansport. Mealer was transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.
This case remains active for investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 456-7278.