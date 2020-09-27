One dead in early-morning shooting

A Kokomo man has been arrested after police say he shot two men with a single bullet, fatally hitting one, early this morning.
Around 4:42 this morning, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to the area of Fischer Street and North Washington Street regarding a shooting. Subsequently, investigators learned that an altercation took place after a hit-and-run accident occurred at The Country Palace at 2011 N. Market St.
Officers learned that the altercation continued, involving several individuals on a property in the 2400 block of North Washington Street. The suspect, identified as Daniel R. Bray Jr., 34, of Kokomo, brandished a firearm and fired a single shot, striking two subjects.
The two shooting victims were identified as Cody Kuefner, 23, of Kokomo and James D. Conwell, 34, of Kokomo. Conwell was treated by medical professionals for his injuries at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. Kuefner was pronounced deceased at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo at approximately 5:22 a.m.
Bray was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter, level 2 felony; reckless homicide, a level 5 felony; criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .15 or more, class A misdemeanor. He was transported to the Howard County jail without further incident.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27, at Community Howard Regional Health under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
This case remains active for investigation by the Kokomo Police Department and the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dustin Spicer #391 765-457-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.