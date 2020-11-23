Officers investigate potential homicide after man found dead near road

Multiple agencies are investigating after man was found dead near a road this afternoon.
The investigation is being treated as a potential homicide.
Just after 12 p.m. today, the Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of an unconscious and unresponsive subject in the area of 500 E. and 100 N. near the roadway. Deputies from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Greentown Town Marshal, paramedics from Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, and the Greentown Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the area.
Upon arrival, a male subject was located near the roadway by the Greentown Town Marshal and was pronounced deceased at 12:13 p.m. by paramedics.
A crime scene was established, and Howard County Sheriff’s Office detectives, along with the Howard County Coroner’s Office and an Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigator, were called to the scene.
This case is active and will remain under investigation by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Howard County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow at Community Howard Regional Health under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
As this investigation is being treated as a potential homicide, further details regarding this case, including the name of the deceased, will be released as the investigation progresses, according to a release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the aforementioned entities along with the representatives of the Department of Natural Resources and Howard County Emergency Management. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 765-614- 3372.