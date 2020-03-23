Six Indiana high school girls’ basketball coaches have been chosen as 2020 Bob King Coaches of the Year by their peers in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA), it was announced today.
Brandon Appleton of Angola, Adam Yoder of NorthWood, Kathie Layden of Northwestern, Lauren Votaw of Fishers, Jerry Hickey of Salem, and Brian Smith of Loogootee have been selected as honorees for the 2019-2020 season through voting that occurred from late January through early March, IBCA executive director Steve Witty said.
Honors are awarded according to IHSAA district boundaries, and two coaches from each district are recipients – Appleton and Yoder in District 1; Layden and Votaw in District 2; and Hickey and Smith in District 3.
Layden is honored after directing Northwestern to a 29-1 effort that included a Class 4A state runner-up finish as well as championships in the Subway/Columbus North Invitational, Hoosier Conference, the Logansport sectional, the Marion regional and the La Porte semi-state. In eight seasons at Northwestern, Layden has compiled a 154-49 record with four sectional titles, three regional crowns, three semi-state trophies, and Class 3A titles in 2018 and 2019.
In 20 seasons a varsity coach, Layden has a 336-149 record with eight sectionals, six regionals, six semi-state and five state crowns.
Layden was an assistant coach for one season at Tri-Central, then became the school’s head coach for 11 seasons with a 171-90 record and three Class A state titles. She coached Western to an 11-10 mark in 2010-11, then took over the Northwestern girls for the 2012-13 season. Layden previously was an IBCA District 2 Coach of the Year in 2017.
Layden is a 1994 graduate of Taylor High School, where she played basketball, volleyball and tennis. She was a four-year basketball player and one year tennis athlete at the University of Evansville, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1998.