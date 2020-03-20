The Indiana State Department of Health released its latest data on COVID-19 this morning, and no new cases were reported in Howard County.
However, 23 new cases were reported in other Indiana counties, raising the state total to 79. Six additional cases were reported in Marion County, bringing its total to 25, the highest in the state.
In addition, Lake County now has six cases, along with St. Joseph County. Howard and Hamilton counties have the next highest number of cases, both with five.
Two deaths have been reported in the state, one in Marion County and one in Johnson County.
To date, 554 Hoosiers have been tested, up from yesterday’s total of 380.