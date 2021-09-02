James Davis was stocking shelves at Rural King in the Maple Crest Plaza the morning of Aug. 25. So I asked him where I might find the ivermectin.

I was in the right row.

The store had large, five-pound boxes of yellow ivermectin powder to mix with livestock feed. It had liquid vials of the stuff to deworm sheep, and the syringes to get the job done. Rural King had no capsules of ivermectin.

Davis said he has worked at Rural King for a month. Over the last two weeks, he said, at least 10 shoppers had asked him if the farm supply store carried ivermectin.

“And I know they didn’t look like farmers,” Davis said.

Interest in ivermectin has spiked since Fox News commentators Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham mentioned on their respective programs that the anti-parasitic drug could be a possible treatment for COVID-19. Last year, all three mentioned the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID therapeutic.

Now public health officials across the country are sounding the alarm against ivermectin’s use by Americans to treat COVID.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tweeted Aug. 21. “Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a warning against using ivermectin to stave off COVID – again – on Aug. 23, after two people were hospitalized with toxic levels of the drug in their systems. Health officials there report 70% of recent calls to the state’s poison control center have had to do with ingesting ivermectin.

Symptoms of an ivermectin overdose, the FDA reports, include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low-blood pressure, reactions such as itching and hives, dizziness, seizures, coma and death. They sound worse than potential side effects of the COVID vaccine some people are attempting to avoid.

The FDA has OK’d the use of ivermectin in treating human parasitic infestations such as scabies, and doctors commonly prescribe it. But not in the kind of doses one would find available in a feed store, and not for COVID-19.

COVID isn’t a parasite, like ringworm. It’s a highly infectious virus. And treatments against COVID – the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines – have proven to be 99.99% effective in keeping the world’s vaccinated from getting so sick from the illness that they might die.

So get the COVID vaccine. Leave the feed-store ivermectin for horses, cows, pigs and sheep.

Jeff Kovaleski is editor of the Kokomo Perspective. Contact him at editor@kokomoperspective.com