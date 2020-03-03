The YMCA of Kokomo in partnership with Center-Township Trustees will begin offering the YMCA’s Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program, designed to help participants with hypertension lower their blood pressure by following an evidence-based program that combines blood pressure self-monitoring, nutrition education seminars, and personalized support.
High blood pressure is known as "the silent killer" and out of the 80 million Americans that have it, less than half are managing it.
The Y developed this program to help individuals better manage hypertension and improve their overall health. As part of the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring program, participants will measure their blood pressure at least two times a month for four consecutive months and record their blood pressure readings in a self-selected tracking tool. A nutrition education component will encourage the participants to practice healthier eating habits, including reducing sodium in their diet.
The program is facilitated by Healthy Heart Ambassadors, appointed and trained by the Y, who will show participants how to use a blood pressure monitor, encourage self-monitoring and facilitate monthly nutrition education seminars.
The YMCA of Kokomo is looking for adults who live in Center Township with high blood pressure who could benefit from participating in this program. Benefits include:
• A simple, evidence-based program that may lower blood pressure
• Personalized support from a Y Healthy Heart Ambassador
• Tips for maintaining cardiovascular health
• Easy-to-use, portable self-tracking tool
• Heart healthy nutrition education seminars
• A Y membership during the program
Participants must meet the following criteria to participate in the program:
• Must be at least 18 years old
• Must be diagnosed with high blood pressure
• Must not have experienced a recent cardiac event
• Must not have atrial fibrillation or other arrhythmias
• Must not be at risk for lymphedema
For more information contact Allysha Smith at 765-4574447 or allysha.smith @kokomoymca.org.