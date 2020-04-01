(Editors note: Ashley Wyrick has retained Brian Oaks as her attorney in this civil suit. Oaks is also the owner of the Kokomo Perspective. That fact does not impact the reporting practices of stories relating to Wyrick.)
The local insurance agent accused of selling unregistered securities to elderly clients, allegedly causing them to lose thousands from their retirement accounts, claimed through her attorney that she had “no idea” the investment company the securities were with was a scam.
Earlier last month, Reba Casler, Richard and Dorothy McCarthy, Ted and Janet Miller, and Robert and Cathy Lane filed a civil suit against Ashley Wyrick, a Russiaville-based insurance agent, claiming she had sold them securities that were part of a nationwide Ponzi scheme. These securities eventually defaulted, causing the group to collectively lose hundreds of thousands of dollars from their retirement accounts. In a response through her attorney, Wyrick claimed she believed the company that came to be known as a nationwide $1 billion Ponzi scheme was legitimate.
A statement from Wyrick’s attorney, Brian Oaks, read, “This matter is particularly hurtful to my client because she had no idea Woodbridge was scamming people out of their money. The information she possessed showed the company to be an extremely reliable investment. Ashley has confirmed with me that the allegations against her are untrue, extremely hurtful, and have caused her much pain.”
Woodbridge Investments, the company the seniors claimed Wyrick encouraged them to procure securities with, eventually was dubbed as “a sham almost from inception” by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s founder, Robert Shapiro, eventually pled to felony-level charges relating to the company’s operation and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
In their suit, the seniors claimed Wyrick misrepresented facts about the securities they said the insurance agent encouraged them to purchase. They also claimed she wasn’t licensed to sell the securities and that she misrepresented the fact that she wouldn’t be compensated for sale of the securities.
In his statement, Oaks disagreed and wrote, “Ashley did not participate or financially gain from any criminal activities committed by Mr. Shapiro. I am confident that once all of the facts come out, Ashley will be vindicated and found not guilty of any wrongdoing.”
The civil suit remained pending in Howard Superior II.