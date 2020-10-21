While county employees were hoping to open a female work release wing next year, that push is being put on hold after the whole program received a state funding cut.
According to Howard County Auditor Martha Lake, county officials found out about the cut earlier this month. The state awarded 50 percent of the 2020 amount of funding for the first six months of 2021, meaning that the county will have to find a way to make up the rest of the funding. Lake, a longtime supporter of the work release program, said that while the news was disappointing, she hoped that the state would change its mind in regard to funding.
“Unfortunately, because of COVID and because of the money situation, we were informed that the money we thought we were going to get for the full year next year, we can only count on that through the end of June,” Lake said. “I hope they change their minds. I hope we get some new information. We do fund a lot of what the program does, and we provide the building. But there’s a lot of money that it takes to provide all the security. Of course we pay the employees as well.”
The female work release program has been struggling to come to fruition since the idea was first floated in county government in 2016. Although the county has purchased equipment and renovations were under way for the female work release facility located on South Berkley Road, the sudden announcement of funding issues threw a wrench in the plans.
Chief Probation Officer Dustin Delong remained set to continue to operate as best as possible but said that it will require “a whole lot of budget adjustments” on his part.
“As far as how it’s going to affect us, it’s going to affect us in that it splits our funding cycle for this next year into two different funding cycles,” Delong said. “We’re going to operate the best that we can with business as usual for the first six months of the year, and then once we find out whether or not we’ll receive additional funding or less funding for the second half of the year, we’ll have to make adjustments to our budget. Basically it means we’re going to operate business as usual without any additional funding.
“Basically we’ve been given an extension award for six months, and I’m not sure how we would ask for additional funds or how we’re going request funding for the last six months, given that our grant application was for a year for 2021. It’s going to require a whole lot of budget adjustments on my part to make sure we’re budgeted for the next six months, and then we’ll have to do it again for the last six months for 2021,” Delong said.
A request from the county to the tune of $936,000 was sent to the State Board of Accounts in July, $580,000 of which was for the female wing of the work release program. Before the announcement was made, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said that once funding would have been approved, it would have taken about 60 days for the female wing to be completed and fully operational.