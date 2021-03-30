Women & Politics: Female officeholders reflect on the past, future of women in local government

Three years ago, a woman never had been elected to serve on the Howard County Council. Fast forward to now, and three women are representing the citizens of Howard County.

In 2018, Leslie Fatum became the first woman to be elected to the county council, joining a governing body that previously had been dominated by long-time male incumbents. Fatum joined a host of other “firsts” for women in local government when she won the District 3 seat, also becoming the first black woman ever elected to a county office. Now, Jamie Bolser and Martha Lake also sit on the council, with the former being voted in as council president earlier this year.

Women joining the ranks of the council appeared to be a welcome addition, Fatum said.

“Interestingly, since I came on the council, now there’s three women, so almost half of the numbers are now female,” Fatum said. “The numbers that were there before seemed to like that. They liked the addition.”

Fatum joined the ranks of others who paved the way for women to hold elected office. The first women to be elected to office in Howard County were Jane Ann Noble and Mildred Bertram, according to newspaper records from the 1950s.

Noble, originally from Kokomo, was a senior studying political science at DePauw University when she earned the Democratic nomination for the representative of Howard and Tipton counties at the state level. Noble went on to defeat Republican Garret W. Gossard in the 1948 general election by 5,179. True to form, Noble set a Howard County vote-earning record at the time, garnering 14,352 votes and exceeding the previous record by 643.

Noble served only one term. After the 1949 session, the Democrat returned to DePauw to complete her degree. According to an article written for DePauw magazine by Mary Dieter, University editorial director/director of media relations, Noble authored a bill that would prohibit racial discrimination at hotels and restaurants.

Noble died in 2011 at age 87.

Bertram defeated two male opponents for the Democratic nomination for county auditor, also in the 1948 election, according to an October 1950 edition of the Kokomo Tribune. She was the first woman to succeed in winning the seat for Howard County auditor.

Decades later, women continued to see success in positions like auditor and treasurer, though executive seats like county commissioner or mayor of Kokomo have yet to see a woman hold either position – but it hasn’t been for lack of trying. Susan Alexander ran for mayor as a Democrat in 2003, alongside Lynne Bolinger, a Republican, but both lost in the primary race. Years later, in 2015, Lake ran for mayor against incumbent Democrat Greg Goodnight, though her bid for the third-floor office in City Hall ultimately failed.

Lake said it was only a matter of time before a woman joined the ranks of mayor.

“We’ve never had a woman mayor, and I don’t know when that breakthrough is going to happen in Kokomo,” Lake said. “I think it’s challenging in executive positions. So we’ll see. There will be at some point in time.

“It would be nice to see a woman mayor or a woman elected to the board of commissioners. I feel like we bring somewhat of a different point of view, and I think it takes both. I’m not saying women need to have all the power; I don’t believe that all. I think you need the viewpoints of both men and women to make good decisions.”

Most recently, Democrat Abbie Smith ran for mayor in 2019 as a political newcomer, defeating Kevin Summers in a contested primary. Smith ultimately lost to current Mayor Tyler Moore, though not without garnering statewide attention for her campaign and outraising her Republican opponent in campaign funds.

Like Fatum on the Howard County Council, Janie Young became the first black woman to hold a seat on the Kokomo Common Council. She was elected in 2008. During her tenure, she was involved in a number of quality of life improvements. Perhaps the most memorable event in her tenure was representing the city’s third district during the expansion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights in 2016.

Young joined four other council members in voting to approve the expansion of civil rights locally. The group was dubbed “The Fierce Five” during the contested debate, which saw both intense opposition and support during the process.

The civil rights ordinance was one of many that Young said that, because she was a woman, she had to have her bases covered before making a vote.

“Because you’re a woman, you’re not allowed too many mistakes as the men,” Young said. “I knew that. So you strive to do your best because you can’t make too many mistakes, and it’s hard to get there in the first place. Then you must make sure you know what you’re saying and what you’re doing.”

Like others before her to become “firsts” for women in Howard County, Bolser became the first woman to be selected to lead the county council as president this year. Before that, in 2018, she was the first woman to serve as the chair of the Howard County GOP and had held a number of county positions before as well.

Bolser stepped down as GOP chair in 2020, and Howard County Recorder Jennifer Jack was elected as Republican chair, becoming the first woman to be elected to a full term as Howard County GOP chair.

At last week’s county council meeting, Bolser concluded the meeting by recognizing Women’s History Month and honoring Fatum and the women who came before them who had paved the way for future generations. She recognized the progress that had been made for women in local government in just a few short years.

The future looks bright for more women to run for elected office, Bolser said.

“Like I mentioned, in 2019, we didn’t have any women representing the county council. But yet from the 2019 US census data, we had 51 percent of women in Howard County. But we didn’t have that unique perspective as a voice on the county council. Today we have three. So just in three years, we added three women. I think that that speaks volumes to our community and the diversity that we are beginning to see more of, and I think it is important because every background of somebody has something different to contribute. And we should embrace those differences and celebrate those differences, and I think that that makes the world only a better and stronger place for all of us. So I think the future’s bright for women.”

Currently, two women are serving on the Kokomo Common Council: Cindy Sanders and Kara Kitts-McKibben.

Kitts-McKibben, who is serving her first term in political office, looked back on those who came to serve in elected office before her, such as Lake and Bolser, as proof that women can succeed in the local political sphere.

“Looking back on my campaign, I never really felt like things were different because I was a woman. Going in I saw women like Martha Lake, Jamie Bolser, Judy Buck, Jennifer Jack, and Abbie Smith in prominent leadership roles and knew it could be done. On the campaign trail, Kokomo residents treated me with respect. This further solidified my beliefs that if you just listen, treat others with respect, and remain true to serving people, things will work out.”