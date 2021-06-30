Woman found dead yesterday near City Hall identified

The individual who was found dead yesterday morning under a gazebo near City Hall has been identified.
The woman was 49-year-old Miriam M. Rutherford of Kokomo, according to the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Her family has been located and notified.
Yesterday morning at approximately 8:12 a.m., officials from the Howard County Coroner’s Office were called to the gazebo across from City Hall in the 100 block of South Union Street, after being notified that a female had been found unconscious and unresponsive.
The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo EMS at 8:10 a.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon at the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Foul play is not suspected.
Anyone with additional information may call the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-456-1186 or the Kokomo Police Department at 1-800-222-TIPS.