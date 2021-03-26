Woman arrested after police seize more than 12 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, money, gambling cards, rifle

A woman has been arrested after police confiscated more than 12 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, money, gambling cards, a rifle, and more yesterday.
On March 25 around 3:30 p.m., officers with the Howard County Probation Department, Howard County In-Home Detention, Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force, and Kokomo Police Department “B” Watch Patrol executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Rue Royale.
In the house, officers located approximately 12.67 pounds of marijuana, approximately $10, 000 of US currency, approximately 45 grams of marijuana wax, approximately one pound of an unknown powder substance, dozens of THC vape cartridges, and an “AR” style rifle. Officers also located thousands of new “pull tab” gambling cards which are commonly used in bars. It is suspected that illegal gambling was occurring inside the home.
As a result of the items located in the house, Alexandra Linville was arrested for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), dealing marijuana over 10 pounds (level 5 felony), possession of marijuana (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), and neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony). Child Protection Services also assisted in this investigation.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh of 765-456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.
Remember all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.