Why some businesses are closed, and why others aren’t

Today restrictions on businesses and travel were put into place in Howard County. According to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, there’s a reason these businesses were specifically selected for the restrictions.
Yesterday, the Howard County Board of Commissioners signed an ordinance that, starting today at 8 a.m., implemented a number of changes for how certain businesses are to operate locally. These restrictions closed the Kokomo Family YMCA, all other gyms and workout facilities, all Kokomo-Howard County Public Library branches, and all entertainment or recreation establishments such as bowling allies and movie theaters. These businesses, said Wyman, were included in the ordinance because social distancing at these facilities is hard to maintain.
“What we looked at yesterday was businesses or organizations that gather large amounts of people in close proximity to each other,” said Wyman. “So if you take a movie theater, for example, you’re packing a lot of people into one room. And for most of your entertainment facilities, like bowling allies, many, many people are packed into tight places.”
The selection of these businesses left some asking why, for example, department stores and similar venues weren’t impacted. According to Wyman, social distancing is still possible in other areas.
“What we’re trying to do in these efforts is create a tremendous amount of social distancing while reducing the amount of people that are exposed to each other,” said Wyman. “So, if you take retail and department stores, those are very large, wide-open spaces where people are able to maintain social distancing within those spaces without feeling like everybody is on top of each other … There’s no way we can eliminate everything unless we just quarantine every single person in Howard County to their home.
“So, our efforts are to reduce large gatherings and reduce the exposure people have to each other without just saying, ‘We’re shutting everything down.’”
The restrictions in the ordinance are to stay in place until April 19, and in addition to the already-listed businesses that are affected by the ordinance, the ordinance also closed trampoline facilities, ballparks, and golf courses.
Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, Wyman said county officials will remain in close contact with businesses that remain open to ensure that social distancing, high levels of cleanliness, and proper employee etiquette are maintained. As such, the restrictions are subject to change.
“If it’s determined that we need to take further action, believe me, we will, but at this time the information we are receiving from these organizations, they are doing a good job of exercising those types of boundaries and or efforts to maintain cleanliness,” said Wyman.
Yesterday, Wyman said government officials had been in contact with local banks and lending institutions about the businesses impacted by the restrictions. He said “each one of [the banks and lending institutions] has recommended that any business affected by this ordinance reach out to the bank in which they have an established relationship with already. They will be equipped to share with you potential solutions on the short term as well as any new programs offered by the federal government.”
The commissioner also warned business owners against working with banks and lending institutions they aren’t already familiar with to avoid any potential scams.
Wyman said combating the spread of COVID-19 will be a community effort.
“We are in unprecedented times, and it’s going to take everybody working together to get through this,” said Wyman. “Everybody needs to do their part, meaning, if there are things you can do personally by reducing your social interactions with people, even something as simple as postponing birthday parties for 30 days and those sorts of things, every little thing we do is going to help us get through this faster.
“Let’s be kind to people. Let’s be neighborly. Let’s lookout for people, and let’s lift each other up. And I believe we’ll get through this. Our community has been through some incredible difficulties in the past, and we have risen up and met every one of those challenges. I truly believe this is another one of those moments in our community, and the community will rise up and work together and we’ll get through this.”